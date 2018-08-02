Cole Hamels etches his name in Cubs history books with sparkling debut

Cole Hamels' Cubs debut couldn't have gone much better.

The 34-year-old veteran picked up a win Wednesday night in Pittsburgh, tossing 5 innings and only allowing an unearned run in the Cubs' 9-2 victory. He struck out 9 batters and permitted just 3 hits and a pair of walks. He also even helped offensively, reaching on an infield hit out of his three at-bats.

The Cubs staked Hamels to a huge lead right off the bat, scoring 4 in the first inning and 2 in the second. In fact, he actually made his official Cubs debut as a hitter in the first inning before even throwing a pitch, which hasn't been done since 1947:

I can't say with 100% certainty he's the last starting pitcher (prior to Cole Hamels) to get a plate appearance before taking the mound in his Cubs debut, but it's the last one I could find so farhttps://t.co/P2GaEpHuXc — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 2, 2018

Hamels also joined new teammate Jose Quintana on an exclusive list of pitchers who made their Cubs debut with at least 9 strikeouts and 0 ER allowed:

Cole Hamels finished his @Cubs debut with 9 strikeouts and 0 ER.



Only 3 other Cubs pitchers have done that in their debut since ER became official in the NL in 1912.



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/rKMzraqsEg







— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 2, 2018

Of his 9 whiffs, Hamels got 6 as a result of his fantastic changeup, which was actually the most strikeouts he's gotten on that pitch since he tossed a no-hitter against the Cubs at Wrigley Field July 25, 2015:

Update: Cole Hamels finished with 6 strikeouts with his changeup, his most in a start since July 25, 2015, his no-hitter at the Cubs. #Irony — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) August 2, 2018

All in all, it was quite the performance for Hamels after he posted an 11.12 ERA and 1.94 WHIP in four July starts for the Texas Rangers.

As an interesting footnote to Hamels' debut, Tyler Chatwood finished off the game by tossing a scoreless ninth inning. When the Cubs traded for Hamels last week, it was Chatwood who was bumped from the rotation to make room for the 12-year veteran.