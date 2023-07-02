Cole Custer wins rain-shortened Xfinity race on Chicago Street Course

Editor’s note: Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago is still on schedule to begin at 5 p.m. ET on NBC.

Cole Custer won the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course on Sunday after the event was shortened due to inclement weather.

Custer, who earned the pole position in Saturday’s qualifying session, led each of the 25 laps completed. The Loop 121 was halted at Lap 25 Saturday afternoon for lightning in the area, necessitating a red flag. Sustained lightning prevented the race from resuming Saturday, and heavy rain Sunday thwarted any attempts to resume the action.

NASCAR rules state a race is ruled official either at its halfway mark or at the conclusion of Stage 2, whichever comes first. In this instance, Lap 28 would have signified halfway and deemed the event official. However, because of the unique circumstances surrounding the street course, officials chose to instead rule the Xfinity Series race complete.

“With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the race track and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Throughout the entire planning process for the Chicago Street Race, our relationship with the City of Chicago has been strong and among the most valuable assets in reaching this historic weekend. In the spirit of that partnership, returning on Monday for the completion of a NASCAR Xfinity Series event two laps short of halfway was an option we chose not to employ. Based on several unprecedented circumstances, NASCAR has made the decision to declare Cole Custer the winner of the race.”

Custer executed flawless restarts Saturday in the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to maintain the lead around the 2.2-mile, 12-turn track, hosting the first street race in series history. John Hunter Nemechek finished second ahead of Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill.

Justin Marks, co-owner of Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series, started 12th in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. But an engine failure at Lap 5 eliminated the vehicle from contention, leading to a plume of smoke through Congress Plaza before the car spun in Turn 11 at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Jackson Drive.

Making his NASCAR national series debut, Andre Castro crashed hard on Lap 17 into the Turn 1 tire barriers at the end of the frontstretch after an apparent mechanical failure sent his No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports Chevrolet out of control. A native of Chicago, Castro climbed from the car unharmed and was credited with a 37th-place finish after qualifying 28th.

