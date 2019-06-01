Cole Custer takes Pocono Xfinity win with last-lap pass
In NASCAR Overtime, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick traded the lead twice in the final two laps in a tense battle for the Xfinity Series win.
Reddick was able to cut under Custer and steal away the lead entering Turn 1 on the restart, holding the position until the white flag. While serpentining down the frontstretch, the RCR driver actually touched the outside wall while trying to hold back Custer.
Although it appeared the win was nearly in hand, Reddick overdrove the final corner and slipped up the track. Custer was able to slide underneath him and reclaim the lead just shy of the finish line, taking his third win of the season and fifth of his career.
Custer's Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe finished third. Ryan Preece and Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.
The final stage began on Lap 56 with Austin Cindric out front before being quickly overtaken by Custer and Justin Allgaier. Custer was able to solidify his position in the lead through a late round of green-flag pit stops where Allgaier overshot his pit stall and Reddick was penalized for a tire violation. As the laps ticked away, Custer's lead rose to over nine seconds until contact between Cindric and Jeffrey Earnhardt forced a caution with seven laps to go.
The race resumed with three laps to go only to quickly return to yellow when Allgaier spun in front of the pack in Turn 1. This, the seventh and final yellow of the event forced the race into overtime and set-up the two-lap shootout.
Stage 1
Custer led the race from the get-go and remained unchallenged through the early portion. Brandon Jones was the first incident of the race, spinning into the Turn 2 wall while running fourth, ending his day. Another incident followed the ensuing restart with Chad Finchum, Joey Gase and Todd Peck involved.
With ten laps remaining in the stage, Bell went spinning but narrowly avoided impacting the inside wall on the backstretch. Despite the early yellows and multiple hectic restarts, Custer was able to come away with the Stage 1 win ahead of Allgaier, Reddick, Austin Dillon, Cindric, Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, Ryan Sieg, John-Hunter Nemechek and Noah Gragson.
Stage 2
Nemechek and Earnhardt were the front row at the start of the second stage, as they and several others stayed out. Custer now found himself back in eighth but quickly made his way through the field. Bell took the lead on the restart with a three-wide move to the outside of Nemechek and Earnhardt.
Eventually, Allgaier and Reddick would find their way to the front and battle for the stage win with Allgaier prevailing. Bell placed third, followed by Custer and Annett.
1
00
Ford
103
-
59
2
2
Chevrolet
103
0.226
1
3
98
Ford
103
0.805
4
8
Chevrolet
103
1.178
5
20
Toyota
103
1.637
7
6
9
Chevrolet
103
2.141
7
22
Ford
103
2.408
6
8
1
Chevrolet
103
3.342
9
11
Chevrolet
103
3.983
10
10
Chevrolet
103
4.272
11
7
Chevrolet
103
4.781
27
12
23
Chevrolet
103
4.944
4
13
86
Chevrolet
103
5.081
14
4
Chevrolet
103
5.243
15
36
Chevrolet
103
6.381
16
51
Chevrolet
102
1 lap
17
15
Chevrolet
102
1 lap
18
07
Chevrolet
102
1 lap
19
66
Toyota
102
1 lap
20
08
Chevrolet
102
1 lap
21
90
Chevrolet
102
1 lap
22
18
Toyota
102
1 lap
23
01
Chevrolet
102
1 lap
24
52
Chevrolet
101
2 laps
25
78
Toyota
101
2 laps
26
39
Chevrolet
100
3 laps
27
99
Toyota
100
3 laps
28
74
Chevrolet
99
4 laps
29
Chevrolet
86
17 laps
30
5
Toyota
65
38 laps
31
13
Toyota
36
67 laps
32
17
Chevrolet
36
67 laps
33
35
Toyota
34
69 laps
34
93
Chevrolet
33
70 laps
35
89
Chevrolet
31
72 laps
36
38
Chevrolet
22
81 laps
37
42
Toyota
10
93 laps
38
19
Toyota
6
97 laps