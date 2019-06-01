Cole Custer takes Pocono Xfinity win with last-lap pass

Nick DeGroot
Motorsport

In NASCAR Overtime, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick traded the lead twice in the final two laps in a tense battle for the Xfinity Series win. 

Reddick was able to cut under Custer and steal away the lead entering Turn 1 on the restart, holding the position until the white flag. While serpentining down the frontstretch, the RCR driver actually touched the outside wall while trying to hold back Custer.

Although it appeared the win was nearly in hand, Reddick overdrove the final corner and slipped up the track. Custer was able to slide underneath him and reclaim the lead just shy of the finish line, taking his third win of the season and fifth of his career.

Custer's Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe finished third. Ryan Preece and Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.

The final stage began on Lap 56 with Austin Cindric out front before being quickly overtaken by Custer and Justin Allgaier. Custer was able to solidify his position in the lead through a late round of green-flag pit stops where Allgaier overshot his pit stall and Reddick was penalized for a tire violation. As the laps ticked away, Custer's lead rose to over nine seconds until contact between Cindric and Jeffrey Earnhardt forced a caution with seven laps to go.

The race resumed with three laps to go only to quickly return to yellow when Allgaier spun in front of the pack in Turn 1. This, the seventh and final yellow of the event forced the race into overtime and set-up the two-lap shootout.

Stage 1

Custer led the race from the get-go and remained unchallenged through the early portion. Brandon Jones was the first incident of the race, spinning into the Turn 2 wall while running fourth, ending his day. Another incident followed the ensuing restart with Chad Finchum, Joey Gase and Todd Peck involved.

With ten laps remaining in the stage, Bell went spinning but narrowly avoided impacting the inside wall on the backstretch. Despite the early yellows and multiple hectic restarts, Custer was able to come away with the Stage 1 win ahead of Allgaier, Reddick, Austin Dillon, Cindric, Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, Ryan Sieg, John-Hunter Nemechek and Noah Gragson.

Stage 2

Nemechek and Earnhardt were the front row at the start of the second stage, as they and several others stayed out. Custer now found himself back in eighth but quickly made his way through the field. Bell took the lead on the restart with a three-wide move to the outside of Nemechek and Earnhardt.

Eventually, Allgaier and Reddick would find their way to the front and battle for the stage win with Allgaier prevailing. Bell placed third, followed by Custer and Annett.

1

00

United States
United States

 Cole Custer 

Ford

103

-

59

2

2

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick 

Chevrolet

103

0.226

1

3

98

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe 

Ford

103

0.805

 

4

8

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

Chevrolet

103

1.178

 

5

20

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell 

Toyota

103

1.637

7

6

9

United States
United States

 Noah Gragson 

Chevrolet

103

2.141

 

7

22

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric 

Ford

103

2.408

6

8

1

United States
United States

 Michael Annett 

Chevrolet

103

3.342

 

9

11

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

Chevrolet

103

3.983

 

10

10

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

103

4.272

 

11

7

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier 

Chevrolet

103

4.781

27

12

23

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek 

Chevrolet

103

4.944

4

13

86

United States
United States

 Brandon Brown 

Chevrolet

103

5.081

 

14

4

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

103

5.243

 

15

36

United States
United States

 Josh Williams 

Chevrolet

103

6.381

 

16

51

United States
United States

 Jeremy Clements 

Chevrolet

102

1 lap

 

17

15

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

Chevrolet

102

1 lap

 

18

07

United States
United States

 Ray Black Jr. 

Chevrolet

102

1 lap

 

19

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

Toyota

102

1 lap

 

20

08

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding 

Chevrolet

102

1 lap

 

21

90

United States
United States

 Ronnie Bassett Jr. 

Chevrolet

102

1 lap

 

22

18

United States
United States

 Jeffrey Earnhardt 

Toyota

102

1 lap

 

23

01

United States
United States

 Stephen Leicht 

Chevrolet

102

1 lap

 

24

52

United States
United States

 David Starr 

Chevrolet

101

2 laps

 

25

78

United States
United States

 Vinnie Miller 

Toyota

101

2 laps

 

26

39

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

Chevrolet

100

3 laps

 

27

99

Todd Peck 

Toyota

100

3 laps

 

28

74

United States
United States

 Mike Harmon 

Chevrolet

99

4 laps

 

29

 

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

Chevrolet

86

17 laps

 

30

5

United States
United States

 Matt Mills 

Toyota

65

38 laps

 

31

13

John Jackson 

Toyota

36

67 laps

 

32

17

United States
United States

 Camden Murphy 

Chevrolet

36

67 laps

 

33

35

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

Toyota

34

69 laps

 

34

93

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

Chevrolet

33

70 laps

 

35

89

United States
United States

 Morgan Shepherd 

Chevrolet

31

72 laps

 

36

38

United States
United States

 Jeff Green 

Chevrolet

22

81 laps

 

37

42

United States
United States

 Chad Finchum 

Toyota

10

93 laps

 

38

19

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones 

Toyota

6

97 laps

 

