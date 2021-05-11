Cole Custer to run Xfinity race at COTA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dustin Long
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cole Custer will drive for Rick Ware Racing in the inaugural Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas on May 22, the team announced Tuesday.

The second-year Cup driver for Stewart-Haas Racing will use this as a chance to gain more experience on the road course in Austin, Texas.

Custer’s No. 17 will be sponsored by Production Alliance Group.

“I am excited to have Cole behind the wheel of the No. 17 RWR entry for the upcoming race weekend at COTA,” car owner Rick Ware said in a statement from the team. “Cole is a great driver, and we were excited to work with him in 2018, when he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with RWR.”

“Obviously when we first started looking at running COTA in the Xfinity Series, we were looking for another Ford team,” Custer said in a statement from the team. “I made my NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2018 with Rick Ware Racing, so SS Greenlight with Rick Ware Racing made sense.”

“COTA is one of the new tracks on the 2021 schedule and it’s a tough race track. With limited practice, I wanted to log all the laps I could before (the Cup race). That’s the biggest reason why I’m trying to get as much seat time as I can. So, I can’t thank Production Alliance Group/Dale Sahlin, Bobby Dotter and Rick Ware Racing enough for this opportunity.”

Read more about NASCAR

Early Dover odds list Martin Truex Jr. as favorite Two Team Penske crew chiefs to miss Dover race Dover to offer COVID-19 vaccinations during NASCAR weekend

 

Cole Custer to run Xfinity race at COTA originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Early Dover odds list Martin Truex Jr. as favorite

    Martin Truex Jr., who has two wins and three runner-up finishes since fall 2016, is this week's favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook.

  • Russell Westbrook is the NBA's most underappreciated player

    We have never seen a player like Russ in the NBA, why doesn’t the adulation match the effort? Why does he not receive the love other greats have?

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

    You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Manchester City wins its fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's latest reinvention of the sport

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Golf-Zalatoris talks to Matsuyama for first time since Masters

    Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris could not catch Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta National Golf Club but did track the Japanese major champion down on Tuesday ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. Zalatoris said he bumped into Matsuyama in a parking lot at TPC Craig Ranch, where first-round action begins on Thursday, for the first time since he finished one shot back of him at the year's first major in April. "I tried to see him after the tournament was over, but he obviously had some more important things to do," Zalatoris, who was the only player with four under-par rounds at the Masters, said in his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday.

  • Former NFL QB Colt Brennan dies at 37

    Colt Brennan, a record-breaking quarterback in college at Hawaii who had a brief pro football career, has died at the age of 37. Hawaii News Now reported that details about his passing were not immediately available, but Brennan is believed to have been at a rehabilitation facility in California at the time of his death. [more]

  • Panthers DT DaQuan Jones nails the Tim Tebow deal in a tweet

    Here's what Panthers defensive tackle DaQan Jones had to say about the deal.

  • Chiefs cut TE who wanted salary converted to Bitcoin

    The Kansas City Chiefs have cut tight end Sean Culkin, who made news last month when he announced he planned to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and would have received $920,000 if he made the roster as the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The recent additions of veteran Blake Bell in free agency and former Duke tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft apparently made Culkin expendable.

  • Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37

    Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. Brennan, who had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press. “He just spent one too many times on the dark side of life, and it caught up with him,” Terry Brennan said of his son.

  • Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant was ‘maybe even tougher than I was’

    Michael Jordan was a highly skilled basketball player. But perhaps his best trait was his competitive resolve.

  • Jordan Spieth wants to 'knock a little rust off' after getting COVID

    Jordan Spieth didn’t intend to take a month off during the middle of the season. COVID-19 changed those plans.

  • 2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Bears’ schedule release

    The full 2021 schedule for all 32 NFL teams will be released Wednesday night. Heres how to watch the release and our Bears' breakdown show.

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Soccer-False nine was Guardiola's secret weapon, now it's unstoppable

    Even the best players in the world have not been spared Pep Guardiola's attacking tactical innovations. "I was called up to Guardiola's office and he said he had thought about me playing as a false nine," Barcelona's Lionel Messi said last year. The game in question was in 2009, as Barcelona, en route to winning the treble under Guardiola, put on an exhilarating display of attacking football with this new system, hammering arch-rivals Real Madrid 6-2 at the Bernabeu stadium.

  • This hypothetical Washington trade for Aaron Rodgers involves Montez Sweat

    In this hypothetical swap, Washington gives up one of its best defenders and lots of draft capital for Aaron Rodgers.

  • Kenny Mayne leaving ESPN: Five other notable names who departed since last year

    Longtime anchor Kenny Mayne, who connected with fans and subjects in a novel manner through his “Mayne Event,” feature, announced he was leaving.

  • Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.