Cole Custer registers fifth Xfinity win of 2019 in dominant Kentucky run

There were really only two first-place contenders running toward the end of Friday night‘s Alsco 300, as Christopher Bell tried to chase down race leader Cole Custer with almost 30 laps to go.

Ultimately, Custer won at Kentucky Speedway, leading the final 46 circuits around the 1.5-mile track. The No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford led a race-high 88 laps of the 200-lap showing. It was his fifth win of the season — a series high — and seventh of his career.

“That was an unbelievable race,” Custer said afterward in Victory Lane. “They gave me a great car.”

Bell then crossed the start-finish line in second, short by just 1.651 seconds. Tyler Reddick was third, while Michael Annett and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five in order.

Bell took Stage 1, which ended on Lap 45 of 200. He was a solid 3 seconds ahead of Austin Cindric, who wound up 14th after a Lap 54 crash. There had been a strong battle going on behind those two as laps dwindled down, and Justin Allgaier (seventh) ultimately beat out Reddick and Brandon Jones (30th) for third.

The end of the second stage wasn’t as climatic, and Bell also won that go-around. The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota looked in charge of the race for most of the race, leading 72 laps. He called it a “bummer night” afterward.

Jones and Custer ended up closing out second and third in Stage 2, respectively.

Jones actually led 12 laps and lasted 113 laps before his engine gave out and shortened his run.

“It was going great for us,” Jones said on the NBCSN broadcast afterward. “I thought we had a car to win the race tonight.”

The Xfinity Series returns to the track next week — back to a Saturday schedule — at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.