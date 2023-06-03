Cole Custer prevails in overtime at Portland

Once the dust, dirt and grass settled following a collection of field-wide bumps and bruises, Cole Custer pulled away in NASCAR Overtime for the win Saturday evening in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.

Justin Allgaier finished runner-up, with Sam Mayer, Josh Berry and Austin Hill rounding out the top five.

Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek finished 10th.

The Xfinity Series will travel south to race in the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on June 10 (8 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

