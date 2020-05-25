Cole Custer finishes 12th at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Cole Custer finished 12th in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday after heading into the race with an average finish position of 22.7.

Custer’s result added 25 points to his season total.

Custer qualified in 28th position at 178.018 mph. The second-year driver has one top-10 finish in his career.

Sunday was Custer’s career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Ladera Ranch, California native began the race eight spots behind his career mark of 19.6, but finished 12 places ahead of his career average of 24.2.

Custer’s 12th-place finish came against a field of 40 drivers. The race endured eight cautions and 52 caution laps. There were 20 lead changes.

Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag in the race, and Chase Elliott followed in second. Ryan Blaney placed third, Kyle Busch took fourth, and Kevin Harvick finished off the top five.

Alex Bowman grabbed victories in each of the race’s first two stages before Joey Logano took control for a Stage 3 victory.

Cole Custer Driver Page | Get Custer Gear | Race Center