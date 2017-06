The final Xfinity Series practice at Iowa Speedway was led by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer.

In his No. 00 Ford, Custer posted a top speed of 132.164 mph around the short track.

The top five was filled by Christopher Bell (131.398), Blake Koch (130.939), Brandon Jones (130.792) and Ben Kennedy (130.657).

Sam Hornish Jr. was 10th fastest in the session.

Tyler Reddick recorded the most laps in the session with 70.

Bell had the best 10-lap average at 129.196 mph.

