Cole Custer earns pole for today’s Xfinity race at Iowa

The last man out was the first man standing, as Cole Custer – the last driver to make a qualifying run – took the pole for this afternoon’s CircuitCity.com 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Custer covered the 7/8-mile track at a top speed of 132.470 mph. It was the 10th pole of his Xfinity career.

“I’m real happy to get the pole, starting the day off good,” Custer told FS Sports. “It’s really nerve-wracking to do this single-car qualifying deal. I think it was a huge advantage for us to go out last.”

Christopher Bell will also be on the front row with a speed of 132.314 mph.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 were Zane Smith (132.308), Noah Gragson (131.595 mph), Tyler Reddick (131.447), John Hunter Nemechek (131.294), Austin Cindric (131.266), Justin Haley (130.781), Chase Briscoe (130.754) and Harrison Burton (130.733).

Today’s race is slated to begin at 5:38 p.m. ET (FS1/Motor Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Click here for full qualifying results.

