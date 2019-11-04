Cole Custer drives No. 00 Ford Mustang to eighth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway

Cole Custer placed eighth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, adding 40 points to his season total.

Custer now sits at No. 2 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 3135 points. He’s posted 15 top-five finishes in 2019.

Christopher Bell earned the checkered flag in the race, with Ross Chastain following in second, and Austin Cindric crossing the finish line third. Brandon Jones took fourth place, followed by John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 5 spot.

In addition to the victory, Bell won each of the race’s first two stages.

Custer qualified in fourth position at 189.967 mph. The fourth-year driver has piled up nine career victories, 37 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 69 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured nine cautions and 51 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were nine lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Bell’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1111 points, followed by Toyota in the No. 2 spot with 1096. Ford sits at No. 3 with 1096 points on the season.

