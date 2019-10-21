Cole Custer drives No. 00 Ford Mustang to 11th-place finish at Kansas Speedway

Cole Custer finished 11th in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway, adding 45 points to his season total.

Custer now sits at No. 2 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings with 3095 points.

Brandon Jones brought home the win in the race, with Tyler Reddick finishing second, and Chase Briscoe crossing the finish line third. Michael Annett brought home fourth place, followed by Justin Allgaier in the No. 5 spot.

Christopher Bell came away victorious in Stage 1, and Custer finished out front in Stage 2.

Custer qualified in fifth position at 179.307 mph. He led on five occasions for a total of 85 laps. The fourth-year driver has piled up nine career victories, 37 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 68 races.

Custer battled 37 other cars in the field and the race endured eight cautions and 41 caution laps. There were 12 lead changes before the checkered flag.

Toyota added 40 points to its season totals with Jones’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1076 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1062. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1056 points on the season.

