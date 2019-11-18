Cole Custer drives No. 00 Ford Mustang to second-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Cole Custer finished second in the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, adding 35 points to his season total.

Custer now sits at No. 2 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 4035 points. He’s posted 17 top-five finishes in 2019.

Tyler Reddick finished first in the race, with Chase Briscoe placing third. Noah Gragson brought home fourth place, followed by Christopher Bell in the No. 5 spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Briscoe came away victorious in Stage 1, and Austin Cindric finished out front in Stage 2.

Custer qualified in second position at 166.692 mph. He led once for a total of 15 laps, but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 181. The fourth-year driver has collected nine career victories, 39 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 71 races.

Custer battled 37 other cars in the field and the race endured seven cautions and 35 caution laps. There were 15 lead changes before the checkered flag.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season total with Reddick’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1191 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1166. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1154 points on the season.

Cole Custer Driver Page | Get Cole Custer Gear | Race Center