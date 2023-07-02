Cole Custer declared Chicago Xfinity winner

NASCAR declared Cole Custer the winner of the inaugural Xfinity Series Chicago Street Race after rain and puddling on course prevented the event from resuming Sunday.

The victory is Custer's second of the season and 12th in his Xfinity career.

The race was stopped after 25 of 55 laps.

The decision was made to call the race even though the event had not reached the halfway point. NASCAR explained its decision in a statement Sunday:

“With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the race track and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations. Throughout the entire planning process for the Chicago Street Race, our relationship with the City of Chicago has been strong and among the most valuable assets in reaching this historic weekend.

"In the spirit of that partnership, returning on Monday for the completion of a NASCAR Xfinity Series event two laps short of halfway was an option we chose not to employ. Based on several unprecedented circumstances, NASCAR has made the decision to declare Cole Custer the winner of the race.”

Custer started on the pole and led all 25 laps run Saturday when lightning and rain stopped the event. It was scheduled to resume Sunday morning but heavy rain created puddles throughout the course.

The weather is expected to clear later in the day. The Cup race is scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second. Justin Allgaier placed third and was followed by Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill.

Sixth through 10th were Sammy Smith, Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, Parker Kligerman and Kaz Grala.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Cole Custer

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Cole Custer won the pole, won the first stage, led every lap run and won the race. ... Justin Allgaier's third-place finish is his fifth top-three result in the last seven races. ... Brett Moffitt's fourth-place finish is his best of the year. It's his best finish since 2021. ... Kaz Grala started 25th and finished 10th.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks made his first Xfinity start since 2018, driving in Saturday's race for Kaulig Racing. A blown engine ended his race early and he finished last in the 38-car field.

NEXT: The series races July 8 at Atlanta (8 p.m. ET on USA)