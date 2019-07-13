Cole Custer cruises to Kentucky Xfinity win over Bell

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Custer took a solid lead in the third stage then managed to use it to his advance during a round of green-flag pit stops before holding off Bell for the win in Friday night’s Alsco 300.

Custer’s victory was his fifth of the season – most in the series and one more than Bell. Custer only had two career wins entering the 2019 season.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Custer said of his third fulltime season in Xfinity. “This win goes to my team. That car was just unbelievable. They knew exactly what to do with it when the track changed and I was just lucky to drive it.

“You don’t get cars like that very often. I can’t thank everybody enough.”

Asked about Bell getting close to him after the final round of pit stops, Custer said: “I think I was a little too conservative on my green-flag pit stop. It worked out good. He got closer and I was definitely sweating a little bit.

“But we had a fast car and were able to pull away at the end.”

Tyler Reddick ended up third, Michael Annett was fourth and Chase Briscoe completed the top-five. 

Only five cars finished on the lead-lap a record low for a series race at Kentucky.

With 50 of 200 laps remaining, drivers began a final round of green-flag pit stops for tires and enough fuel to make it to the end of the race.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 155, Custer – who went into the stops with a large lead – emerged as the race leader but only barely edging out Bell.

With 30 to go, however, Custer was able to sustain about a 1-second lead over Bell with Reddick in third. With no additional cautions in the race, Custer’s lead only grew as the laps wound down.

Stage 2 

stage win of the 2019 season.

Custer finished third, Noah Gragson was fourth and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Justin Haley was the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop. 

On the restart on Lap 52, Haley led the way followed by Reddick and Gragson.

Jones got around Haley off Turn 2 on Lap 54 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Austin Cindric hit the Turn 4 wall on Lap 55 while racing with Haley to bring out another caution. Both drivers took their cars to pit road for repairs. 

Jones continued to lead on the restart on Lap 60. He was followed by Gragson and Bell.

After the restart, Gragson went to the inside of Jones and cleared him off Turn 2 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 25 laps to go in the second stage, Gragson held a small lead over Bell, who was closing quickly while Jones ran in third.

Bell finally got around Gragson on Lap 67 to retake the lead just before Ronnie Bassett Jr. spun in Turn 1 with a flat tire that brought out the caution. 

The race returned to green on Lap 73 with Bell leading the way.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Bell had opened up a 1.5-second lead over Jones as Custer moved up to the third position.

Stage 1

Bell cruised to the Stage 1 win in dominating fashion, leading all 45 laps. It’s the ninth stage win for Bell this season.

Cindric ended up second, Allgaier was third, Reddick fourth and Jones completed the top-five.

Cindric started on the pole but Bell quickly got below Cindric in Turns 1 and 2 and came out with the lead.

On Lap 5, Ja Junior Avila wrecked off Turn 3 to bring out the first caution of the race. After an extensive cleanup of the track, the race returned to green on Lap 12 with Bell in the lead followed by Cindric and Allgaier.

After 15 laps, Bell had opened up almost a 1-second lead over Cindric with Gragson running in third.

By Lap 30, Bell had opened a more than 2-second lead over Cindric. Gragson remained in third, followed by Allgaier and Custer.

Josh Williams had to start the race from the rear of the field after his team had to change engines over the weekend.

1

00

United States
United States

 Cole Custer 

Ford

200

-

88

2

20

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell 

Toyota

200

1.651

72

3

2

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick 

Chevrolet

200

12.808

 

4

1

United States
United States

 Michael Annett 

Chevrolet

200

26.096

 

5

98

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe 

Ford

200

30.705

14

6

9

United States
United States

 Noah Gragson 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

8

7

7

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

1

8

8

United States
United States

 Ryan Truex 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

 

9

39

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

 

10

11

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

4

11

18

Riley Herbst 

Toyota

199

1 lap

 

12

23

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek 

Chevrolet

198

2 laps

 

13

51

United States
United States

 Jeremy Clements 

Chevrolet

198

2 laps

 

14

22

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric 

Ford

198

2 laps

1

15

08

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding 

Chevrolet

198

2 laps

 

16

28

United States
United States

 Shane Lee 

Toyota

198

2 laps

 

17

86

United States
United States

 Brandon Brown 

Chevrolet

197

3 laps

 

18

36

United States
United States

 Josh Williams 

Chevrolet

197

3 laps

 

19

 

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

Chevrolet

196

4 laps

 

20

4

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

Chevrolet

196

4 laps

 

21

52

United States
United States

 David Starr 

Chevrolet

195

5 laps

 

22

35

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

Toyota

195

5 laps

 

23

5

United States
United States

 Matt Mills 

Toyota

194

6 laps

 

24

01

United States
United States

 Stephen Leicht 

Chevrolet

192

8 laps

 

25

78

United States
United States

 Vinnie Miller 

Toyota

190

10 laps

 

26

15

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

185

15 laps

 

27

74

United States
United States

 Mike Harmon 

Chevrolet

178

22 laps

 

28

42

United States
United States

 Chad Finchum 

Toyota

154

46 laps

 

29

90

United States
United States

 Ronnie Bassett Jr. 

Chevrolet

114

86 laps

 

30

19

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones 

Toyota

106

94 laps

12

31

13

John Jackson 

Toyota

82

118 laps

 

32

93

United States
United States

 Jeff Green 

Chevrolet

71

129 laps

 

33

17

United States
United States

 Camden Murphy 

Chevrolet

68

132 laps

 

34

89

United States
United States

 Morgan Shepherd 

Chevrolet

55

145 laps

 

35

07

United States
United States

 Ray Black Jr. 

Chevrolet

39

161 laps

 

36

38

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

Chevrolet

25

175 laps

 

37

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

Toyota

18

182 laps

 

38

99

Ja Junior 

Toyota

3

197 laps

 

