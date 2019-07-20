Cole Custer claims Xfinity pole at New Hampshire

Cole Custer will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Custer claimed his fifth pole of the year with a speed of 130.528 mph around the 1-mile track.

He topped Christopher Bell, who qualified second with a speed of 130.189 mph.

“It’s huge, I didn’t know if it was going to be a pole lap, honestly,” Custer told NBCSN. “I thought I could have hit it a little bit better. … This is the best car I’ve had at New Hampshire in a long time.”

It’s the ninth time Custer has started on the front row this year.

The top five is completed by Austin Cindric, Paul Menard and Chase Briscoe. This is the second time Briscoe has started in the top five this year.

Tyler Reddick qualified 11th, his worst starting position in the last 15 races.

Dillon Bassett, Josh Bilicki and Camden Murphy failed to make the race.

Click here for the starting lineup.