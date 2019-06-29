Cole Custer bests Joey Logano for Chicagoland Xfinity win

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Bell’s reign alone at the top with a series-leading four wins didn’t last long as Custer added a dominating victory in Saturday’s Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Custer, who led 151 of 200 laps, easily held off reigning Cup series champion Joey Logano to pick up his fourth win of the season and the sixth of his career.

Bell ended up third, Michael Annett was fourth and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five.

“I think you can see we’re going to hit it hard this summer,” Custer said after the race. “We’ve got some great cars. The guys did an awesome job with the car this weekend – I don’t how you could get the car any better than in that last run.

“This is a great track. I love it. I’ve been wanting to win here for a long time.”

Asked if he and his team came into the race hoping what they did here would also work in the season finale at Homestead, Custer said, “For sure. I want to be good running (against) the wall and I think I got a lot better at that throughout the day. I think we can compare this to Homestead for sure.”

With 75 laps remaining, Custer had built up a 1.5-second lead over Bell while Logano ran third. Tyler Reddick ran fourth and Ross Chastain fifth.

After 140 laps, Custer’s lead over Bell had increased to more than 3 seconds. Logano continued to run third, 4.5 seconds behind the leader.

With 49 laps to go, Logano was the first among the contenders to make his green-flag pit stop. Custer made his stop with 47 laps remaining.

With 28 laps to go, two lead-lap cars still had not pit but B.J. McLeod hit the wall to bring out a caution. Custer had made his way back to third at the time.

Once again, the lead-lap cars – including Annett and Noah Gragson who had not yet pit – headed down pit road for fresh tires. Annett was the first off pit road and led the way on the restart with 21 laps remaining. He was followed by Gragson, Custer and Logano.

Custer went three-wide on the restart and reclaimed the lead by the exit of Turn 2.

With 10 laps remaining, Custer maintained a more than 2-second lead over Logano while Bell had moved into third.

Stage 2

Logano took the Stage 2 win over Bell just as caution flew for Chase Briscoe, who spun on the last lap of the 45-lap segment.

Custer finished third, Jones was fourth and Reddick completed the top-five. Custer had pit for new tires late in the stage but could not make it back to the lead before its conclusion.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Custer the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 52, Custer led the way followed by Reddick, Bell and Logano.

By the next lap, Logano had already made his way into the second position.

With 30 laps remaining in the second stage, Custer maintained about a 1 second lead over Logano with Jones running in third.

After 70 laps, Custer had opened up a more than 1.5-second lead over Logano. Jones was third, Bell fourth and Reddick had dropped to fifth and was complaining of the handling of his car.

On Lap 76, Ryan Sieg spun in Turn 2 to bring out a caution. Several lead-lap cars elected to pit under the caution but Logano stayed out and took over the race lead.

.

With two laps left in the stage, Logano continued to hold a small lead over Bell with Cindric in third.

Stage 1 

Custer held off Reddick for the Stage 1 victory, his sixth stage win of the 2019 season.

Bell finished third, Jones was fourth and Logano rounded out the top-five.

Logano, who started on the pole, grabbed the early lead in the race but Custer went to the inside of Logano in Turn 2 and came out in Turn 3 with the lead on Lap 3.

Allgaier spun while running in second on Lap 11 to bring out the first caution of the race. The race returned to green on Lap 16 with Custer in the lead followed by Logano and Bell.

Logano quickly got around Custer on the restart to reclaim the lead as Custer dropped to second and Jones moved to third.

Custer and Logano swapped the lead on Lap 21 before Logano was able to get back around Custer for the top spot on Lap 22.

After 25 laps, Custer maintained a small advantage over Logano as Reddick had moved up to third. With 15 laps to go in the stage, Reddick had taken over the runner-up position behind Custer.

After 35 laps, Reddick had cut Custer’s lead to under a second as Bell had moved up to third.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Reddick continued to hound Custer for the lead but couldn’t get close enough to attempt a pass for the lead.

Six drivers had to move to the rear of the field to start the race – Chase Briscoe and Vinnie Miller for unapproved adjustments; Shane Lee for an engine change; Josh Bilicki for driver change; Jeff Green for missing the drivers meeting; and Chad Finchum because his crew chief missed the drivers meeting.

1

00

United States
United States

 Cole Custer 

Ford

200

 

151

2

12

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

Ford

200

2.917

20

3

20

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell 

Toyota

200

3.592

 

4

1

United States
United States

 Michael Annett 

Chevrolet

200

6.562

25

5

19

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones 

Toyota

200

7.345

 

6

22

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric 

Ford

200

7.405

 

7

9

United States
United States

 Noah Gragson 

Chevrolet

200

9.266

 

8

11

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

Chevrolet

200

11.316

 

9

10

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

200

13.057

 

10

2

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick 

Chevrolet

200

13.645

 

11

18

Riley Herbst 

Toyota

200

13.985

 

12

23

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek 

Chevrolet

200

18.309

 

13

39

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

Chevrolet

200

19.456

 

14

51

United States
United States

 Jeremy Clements 

Chevrolet

200

21.372

 

15

08

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding 

Chevrolet

200

23.477

 

16

98

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe 

Ford

199

1 lap

 

17

81

United States
United States

 Jeffrey Earnhardt 

Toyota

199

1 lap

1

18

8

Zane Smith 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

3

19

28

United States
United States

 Shane Lee 

Toyota

199

1 lap

 

20

4

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

 

21

07

United States
United States

 Ray Black Jr. 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

 

22

01

United States
United States

 Stephen Leicht 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

 

23

86

United States
United States

 Brandon Brown 

Chevrolet

198

2 laps

 

24

15

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

Chevrolet

196

4 laps

 

25

42

United States
United States

 Chad Finchum 

Toyota

195

5 laps

 

26

 

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

Chevrolet

195

5 laps

 

27

36

United States
United States

 Josh Williams 

Chevrolet

195

5 laps

 

28

5

United States
United States

 Matt Mills 

Toyota

195

5 laps

 

29

99

United States
United States

 Tommy Joe Martins 

Toyota

194

6 laps

 

30

78

United States
United States

 Vinnie Miller 

Toyota

194

6 laps

 

31

90

United States
United States

 Ronnie Bassett Jr. 

Chevrolet

193

7 laps

 

32

74

United States
United States

 Camden Murphy 

Chevrolet

192

8 laps

 

33

7

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier 

Chevrolet

127

73 laps

 

34

35

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

Toyota

111

89 laps

 

35

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

Toyota

71

129 laps

 

36

17

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey 

Chevrolet

55

145 laps

 

37

52

United States
United States

 David Starr 

Chevrolet

52

148 laps

 

38

38

United States
United States

 Jeff Green 

Chevrolet

11

189 laps

 

