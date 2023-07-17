Here’s how Cole Cubelic ranked the top 5 most difficult SEC stadiums to play in

Former Auburn Tiger offensive lineman and current SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic recently ranked the top five most difficult SEC stadiums to play in.

Much to my surprise, Jordan-Hare Stadium did not make the list. I think Auburn’s atmosphere is underrated. When they are good, you do not want to play a night game there.

Texas A&M and its famed “12th Man” failed to make the list as well. The five teams that did make the list are Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. One of the criteria for being a tough place to play is who you are facing.

Here are my thoughts on each of his selections.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Coming in at No. 5 on Cole’s list, the Florida Gators. No matter what the Gators’ record is, The Swamp is always rocking. During the Tim Tebow era, you did not want to have to travel to Gainesville.

Tiger Stadium

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Coming in at No. 4 on the list, the LSU Tigers. A picture is worth a thousand words. The photo above is from the aftermath of LSU taking down Alabama in overtime after a gutsy decision to go for two. There is definitely an argument to be made for the Tigers to be higher on the list.

Sanford Stadium

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in at No. 3, the Georgia Bulldogs. The back-to-back national champions of college football play in front of a raucous crowd every Saturday. If you don’t enjoy being barked at for four quarters, don’t go to Georgia.

Neyland Stadium

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in at No. 2, the Tennessee Volunteers. How hard is it to play in Neyland Stadium? Just ask Nick Saban. The Vols used that home-field advantage to knock off the Tide last season.

Bryant-Denny Stadium

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

At No. 1 on the list, is the Alabama Crimson Tide. This ranking doesn’t have to do with how loud the stadium is or how good the atmosphere is, this ranking is because of who you have to play. You know when you travel to Tuscaloosa that you have to take on the big bad wolf.

