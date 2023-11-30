Cole and Connor Hodge look to add to Christian Academy's record-breaking season in 3A game

Football has been a family affair for Cole and Connor Hodge for as long as they can remember.

The Hodge brothers and their Christian Academy teammates — who are seeking back-to-back state titles for the first time in program history — are scheduled to play Bell County for the KHSAA Class 3A championship at noon Saturday at UK's Kroger Field.

The Hodge brothers have been successful on the football field, especially at CAL, but their journey started a long time ago.

Their father, Kenny, developed "the plan" that has guided the brothers since they started playing football in the Oldham County Youth Football League. Besides their stellar careers with the Centurions, Cole and Connor are set to play for East Carolina.

“When you’re young, you have no clue; you’re just playing sports to play,” Cole said. “You don’t know what you’re doing, but you just trust in your dad that he’s doing the right thing. What he’s done for us, at a young age when we couldn’t even understand what he was saying, was big. It’s helped us a lot.”

Kenny's plan included the family traveling to games, coaching them and filming games. From first to eighth grade, the boys had a spreadsheet of chores they had to check off daily. They had to finish ballhandling and passing drills as part of their routine. Kenny believes that instilling those habits helped teach his sons discipline.

The Hodge brothers' competitive nature was forged within a close-knit family proud of its “competitive culture.”

Kenny played college basketball at Georgetown College, and their mom, Christina, was a three-time All-State selection in field hockey at Sacred Heart. Their sister, Ella, was a starter on CAL’s state champion field hockey team as an eighth grader. Winning against Bell County on Saturday would give all three Hodge kids a state championship in the same season.

“I think it helps a lot,” Kenny said. “In my (opinion), it probably helped more that I didn’t make it. I went to Georgetown College to play basketball, and I was only there for one year. I think I learned more about not being prepared enough. Their mom has been supportive; I’ve pushed them throughout the years. We’re very close, but I always expected a lot.”

Centurions coach Hunter Cantwell said the brothers' biggest strength likely is how close they are.

“And why they’ve had so much success together is they’re both like-minded when it comes to hard work. That comes in handy when you got two brothers under the same roof. A lot of our team, after practice they go home and they go in different directions. Those guys go to the same spot, the opportunities for them to watch film together and to see the game the same way. It’s such a huge asset, and to their credit, they both desire, too.”

Besides studying film together, Cole (the starting quarterback) and Connor (a starting wideout and defensive back) get extra work running routes outside of practice. On Saturdays, Kenny said his sons use every TV in the house to have a multiscreen view of the best college football offenses. They dissect the nuances of what they’re seeing, the routes they can run against opponents — anything to get better.

Apparently, it has been working for Cole and Connor, who have played varsity football together for the last three seasons.

Cole, a senior, has broken every program passing record he set last year and is three touchdowns from taking over the No. 2 career passing touchdowns spot in the state from Tim Couch and two short of entering the top five for single-season touchdown passes. CAL QB coach and former NFL QB Chris Redman, who starred at Male, is No. 5 now. Cole could take over the state record for completion percentage, too. Ahead of the state title game, Cole had thrown for 3,870 yards and 55 touchdowns; he also has run for 603 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“I was hoping to have a great year with Cole this year,” Connor said. “Man, we just exploded; the whole team exploded.”

Christian Academy's Connor Hodge (1) is chased by defenders during the first half of their game against Manual, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Louisville, Ky.

Connor, a junior, broke the single-season CAL records (previously held by Milton Wright, who played for coach Jeff Brohm at Purdue) for catches (106), receiving yards (1,410), touchdowns (22) and interceptions (11 and two pick sixes).

“It’s really cool,” Cole said. “You mention the touchdowns; we’ve had to come up with a lot of different handshakes 'cause we don’t wanna do the same ones. It’s been really special this season; over the offseason, Connor’s grown as an athlete, (with) his speed, route-running, his ability to read the field.”

Cole and Connor will continue their football careers at East Carolina. During his workouts for the Pirates, Cole often threw passes to Connor. During a throwing session last spring in front of East Carolina’s staff, former Pirates offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick was impressed by Connor's athleticism and footwork; most notably, Connor didn’t drop a pass.

“At that time, I wasn’t really recruited as much,” Connor said. “So when he was impressed, I had a really good day; (my) coaches worked with me in the offseason to help me a lot.”

The Hodge brothers' coaches have been instrumental in their success, from the Oldham County Youth Football League to CAL to East Carolina.

Jeff Roberts, a Louisville alum, coached the brothers when they started playing football. Will Stein, who played QB at U of L and now is the offensive coordinator for No. 5 Oregon, was the first coach who worked with Cole as a QB. Cantwell and Redman, both former NFL QBs, have played a big role at CAL.

“I’m really blessed for all the coaches I’ve had,” Cole said. “Through my young days and high school, I’m so thankful for Christian Academy, I’m so glad I went here. My coaching here has really helped me through my high school career. It’s really helped me a lot. I couldn’t be here without them."

