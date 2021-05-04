Cole Caufield - Overtime Star

It’s a busy, busy night in the NHL with 14 games as only Calgary, Detroit and Tampa Bay are not playing.

Let’s get right to the action.

FLORIDA 5 DALLAS 4 (Overtime)

Aleksander Barkov’s overtime goal gave the Florida Panthers a 5-4 win over Dallas, harming the Stars chances of garnering a playoff spot.

The Stars opened the night three points behind Nashville with a game in hand and while Nashville won in overtime, the Stars did not, extending the Predators lead to four points with three games left in the season for Nashville.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Nikita Gusev, Gustav Forsling and MacKenzie Weegar also scored for the Panthers.

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist with Joe Pavelski, Joel Kiviranta and Tyler Seguin replying for Dallas.

For Seguin, it was his first game of the season after undergoing off-season hip surgery. It was a long recovery, taking six months as doctor’s thought he would be able to return in five.

Spencer Knight picked up his fourth straight win to open up his NHL career but tonight was the toughest as he gave up four goals on 29 shots after giving up four goals in his first three games.

Anton Khudobin got the start for Dallas and gave up four goals on 15 shots before being replaced just 45 seconds into the second period. Jake Oettinger went the rest of the way, stopping 27 shots before Barkov’s OT winner beat him.

Grigori Denisenko, Keith Yandle and Owen Tippett all had two assists.

Blake Comeau picked up 17 penalty minutes including a fight with Radko Gudas. He was deemed the instigator and got two and a ten-misconduct as well.

BUFFALO 4 NEW YORK ISLANDERS 2

This one was a shocker.

Buffalo started ECHL goaltender Michael Houser in his first NHL game and the 28-year-old stopped 34-of-36 shots as the Sabres upset the New York Islanders 4-2.

The Sabres spotted New York a 2-0 lead on goals by Matt Pelech and Oliver Wahlstrom but the Sabres came roaring back for four straight goals as Tage Thompson brought Buffalo to within one in the second period on a power play goal while Rasmus Asplund tied it in the third and then Sam Reinhart picked up the winner and then scored into the empty net for the clincher. He has 25 goals, tying a career-high.

Semyon Varlamov came into the game with three straight shutouts as well as a 213:56 goalless streak. It lasted into the second period, finishing at 248:00 even.

Rasmus Ristolainen had two assists.

Thompson led both teams with seven shots on goal.

But it was Houser’s night as he got an NHL start that he thought he may never get at the age of 28 and playing in the ECHL.

BOSTON 3 NEW JERSEY 0

Tuukka Rask stopped all 20 New Jersey starts to lead the Bruins to a 3-0 win as they clinched a playoff spot, and eliminated the New York Rangers.

After a scoreless first period, Nick Ritchie and Patrice Bergeron scored to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead heading into the third.

Matt Grzelcyk with his fifth, finished the scoring as the Bruins moved into sole possession of third place.

Scott Wedgewood picked up the start despite regular goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood’s dominance of the Bruins this season. Blackwood is 3-0-2 with a 1.72 GAA and a .950 save percentage against Boston. Look for Blackwood to start Tuesday.

Brad Marchand had two assists.

A.J. Greer in his New Jersey debut, had seven penalty minutes including a fight with Boston’s Connor Clifton who came to the aid of teammate Jakub Zboril who was boarded by Greer.

WASHINGTON 6 NEW YORK RANGERS 3

The Capitals picked up a big win but it was a costly one as Alex Ovechkin, who returned from missing four games with a lower-body injury, managed to play only 39 seconds in the first period before calling it a night as he was unable to go. There was no word after the game as to whether or not he aggravated the injury and if he did, he could be gone for a while.

The Capitals were already down a forward as both Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov were healthy scratches due to team discipline while T.J. Oshie was also missing as he is dealing with a family matter.

As far as the game is concerned, Garnet Hathaway, Nic Down and Tom Wilson each had a goal and an assist with Wilson picking up 16 penalty minutes, while Daniel Sprong, Conor Sheary and Nicklas Backstrom also lighting the lamp. For Sprong, it was his fifth goal in five games as he has done a great job filling in for Ovechkin on the top line.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice for the Rangers who were officially eliminated from the playoffs with the loss. Kaapo Kakko potted his ninth of the season.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 23-of-26 shots for the win.

It was not a great night for Igor Shesterkin who gave up five goals on 39 shots.

Michael Raffl had two assists for Washington while Artemi Panarin did the same for the Rangers.

John Carlson had an assist in his return to action after missing two games.

PHILADELPHIA 7 PITTSBURGH 2

It seems that the Pittsburgh Penguins do a lot better with Evgeni Malkin out of the lineup rather than in it.

Malkin returned to action after missing 23 games but it was all Philadelphia as the Flyers upended the Penguins 7-2.

It was the Flyers first win in four games after dropping three in a row to lowly New Jersey.

Claude Giroux led the way with two goals and an assist for Philadelphia, while Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists.

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist with Wade Allison, Kevin Hayes and Robert Hagg also scoring.

It was Sidney Crosby and Jason Zucker replying for Pittsburgh, with both goals coming on the power play.

Alex Lyon picked up his first win of the season after dropping his first three decisions. Lyon turned aside 35 shots.

Casey DeSmith gave up four goals on 37 shots in the first two periods before Tristan Jarry finished up, giving up two goals on seven shots in the third period.

Jakub Voracek had three assists for the Flyer while Travis Konecny had two.

Malkin did have an assist on Crosby’s goal in his return.

CAROLINA 5 CHICAGO 2

Sebastian Aho had the hat trick to give the Hurricanes a 5-2 win over Chicago Monday.

Aho has 24 goals this season and is on an eight-game scoring streak with six goals and 15 points as he has 55 points in 52 games.

The loss eliminated the Blackhawks from the playoffs.

Alex Nedeljkovic needed to stop only 15 shots to pick up his 15th win of the season. The Hurricanes had Petr Mrazek back in the lineup as the oft-injured goalie was the backup on Monday to Nedeljkovic.

Dougie Hamilton and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina.

Ian Mitchell and Alex DeBrincat with his 26th of the season, scored for Chicago as Patrick Kane was held pointless.

Malcolm Subban got the start in net for Chicago and gave up four goals on only 18 shots before he was replaced at the 9:52 mark of the second period. Collin Delia made a rare appearance this season and was great, stopping all 19 shots.

Dominik Kubalik set up both Chicago goals while Vincent Trocheck had two assists for Carolina.

Jani Hakanpaa had six hits for the Hurricanes.

Aho had nine shots on goal.

NASHVILLE 4 COLUMBUS 3 (Overtime)

Roman Josi’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner as Nashville moved closer to clinching a playoff spot with a 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

The Predators are four points up on the Dallas Stars and have three games remaining to the Stars four.

The Josi goal ruined a great performance by the Blue Jackets Emil Bemstrom who had the hat trick. It was his first three goals of the season after starting the year goalless in his first 16 contests. Bemstrom also had eight shots on goal as he was the only thorn in the side of Nashville netminder Juuse Saros.

Saros stopped 29 shots for the win as he picked up his 20th win of the season.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist as did Ryan Johansen.

Elvis Merzlikins made 34 saves in taking the overtime loss.

Michael Del Zotto, Jack Roslovic and Ryan Ellis all had two assists.

MONTREAL 3 TORONTO 2 (Overtime)

Cole Caufield should be known as The Overtime Kid as he scored his second game-winner in just five games to lead the Montreal Canadiens to an important 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs. The win moves the Canadiens into a tie for third place with the reeling Winnipeg Jets as both have 57 points with five games remaining in the schedule. The Jets do hold the tie-breaker at this time.

The Canadiens were down 2-1 in the third period but Phillip Danault scored the tying goal with just 52 seconds to go as he tucked the puck in the shortside with the Habs net empty, to beat Jack Campbell and send the game into overtime.

Morgan Rielly gave Toronto an early 1-0 lead as his point shot eluded Jake Allen in the Montreal net.

It was the only goal of the first period and the Canadiens evened the score when Tyler Toffoli potted his 28th of the season. The Canadiens signed Toffoli as an off-season free agent and he has been full value this season as he fourth in the NHL in goals behind only Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and Mikko Rantanen.

Matthews gave Toronto the 2-1 lead as he scored his NHL leading 39th of the season, tipping in a Jake Muzzin shot.

Jake Allen made 27 saves to pick up the win while Jack Campbell took the overtime loss, making 20 saves.

Nick Foligno suffered an upper-body injury late in the second period and did not return.

OTTAWA 2 WINNIPEG 1

Nikita Zaitsev scored with just 1:13 left in the third period to send Winnipeg to their seventh straight loss as Ottawa defeated the Jets 2-1.

The Jets are in big trouble as they are hurt and plummeting down the standings. It was just a couple of weeks ago that they were in position to overtake the Maple Leafs for first place in the North but are now 15 back.

Connor Brown opened the scoring with his 18th goal of the season. It was a shorthanded goal as he ripped a shot off the post and into the net after taking a nice pass from Nick Paul who put him in the clear.

Brown’s goal was the only one in the first two periods and Josh Morrissey tied it up with his fourth of the season.

Filip Gustafsson was great in net for Ottawa, stopping 28 shots.

Laurent Brossoit got the start for Winnipeg in place of Connor Hellebuyck as Jets coach Paul Maurice was trying anything to get the Jets out of their slump. He made 16 saves.

Morrissey had nine shots on goal.

ST. LOUIS 3 ANAHEIM 1

Jordan Binnington only faced 20 shots and turned aside 19 to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Brayden Schenn, Robert Bortuzzo with his first of the season and Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Blues while Ryan Getzlaf with his fifth of the season was the only Anaheim skater to beat Binnington.

John Gibson stopped 29-of-31 shots and took the loss as O’Reilly’s goal was into the empty net.

David Perron picked up his 35th assist of the season.

Justin Faulk had two assists.

MINNESOTA 6 VEGAS 5

Jonas Brodin’s ninth goal of the season was the winner as he scored with only 1:06 left in the third to cap a Minnesota comeback as the Wild upended the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5. Kirill Kaprizov’s goal 28 seconds earlier, tied the game as the Wild trailed 5-3 heading into the third.

The Golden Knights have had all sorts of trouble with Minnesota this season as they are 2-4-1 this season, while the Wild are 5-1-1 against the Golden Knights.

Nick Bonino led the way for Minnesota as he had two goals and an assist. Kevin Fiala, Kaprizov and Brodin each had a goal and an assist with Joel Eriksson Elosk also scoring.

Alec Martinez and Mark Stone had a goal and a helper with Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch and Shea Theodore also finding the back of the net.

Cam Talbot made 27 saves and is 18-7-4 this season.

Robin Lehner lost for only the third time this season but is on a two-game losing streak after making 26 saves. He is 12-3-2 this season.

Jared Spurgeon and William Karlsson each had two assists.

Every Minnesota forward had at least one shot on goal.

EDMONTON 5 VANCOUVER 3

Connor McDavid continued his amazing season with a pair of goals and two assists to lead the Oilers to a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

McDavid has 31 goals and 91 points and still has six games left to score nine points and reach the 100-point mark in the 56-game schedule. He is truly amazing.

The Oilers inched closer to the Maple Leafs for first place in the North as they have 64 points, eight behind Toronto but with two games in hand.

Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and an assist with Dominik Kahun and Tyson Barrie also scoring.

Mikko Koskinen picked up his 12th win of the season and third straight victory.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist with Brock Boeser and Nate Schmidt also hitting the scoresheet.

Braden Holtby gave up four goals on 31 shots and took the loss.

Leon Draisaitl had two assists.

McDavid and Draisaitl were each a plus-four with linemate Puljujarvi chipping in with a plus-three.

LOS ANGELES 3 ARIZONA 2

Alex Iafallo’s power play goal in the second period turned out to be the winner as the Kings damaged the playoff aspirations of the Arizona Coyotes with a 3-2 win.

Trevor Moore with his 10th and Anze Kopitar with his 13th also scored for the Kings. Moore has been hot of late with five goals and seven points in his last nine games.

The Coyotes are fifth in the West but are five points back of St. Louis and have only three games left on their schedule.

Christian Dvorak and Jakob Chychrun scored for the Coyotes. For Chychrun, it was his 17th of the season and he leads all defensemen in goals this season.

Jonathan Quick made 17 saves while giving up both goals before leaving the game after two periods with an upper-body injury. He picked up the win and is 11-9-2. Consider him day-to-day.

Cal Petersen stopped all 15 shots in the third in relief.

Darcy Kuemper took the loss, giving up three goals on 26 shots.

Chychrun had nine shots on net while Oliver Ekman-Larsson has six as the Coyotes blueliners had 21 of Arizona’s 34 shots on goal.

Mikey Anderson had eight hits.

COLORADO 5 SAN JOSE 4 (Overtime)

Andre Burakovsky scored 41 seconds into overtime to cap a great Colorado comeback as the Avalanche defeated San Jose 5-4.

The Avs were down 3-1 heading into the third period but goals by Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri tied the game after Timo Meier scored his 10th for San Jose after Nichushkin cut the lead to 3-2.

Evander Kane had a pair of goals for the Sharks with Tomas Hertl also scoring. Mikko Rantanen with his 29th of the season, good for third in the NHL, opened the scoring for Colorado.

Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves for the win, his 27th of the season and third straight win.

Martin Jones took the overtime loss as he stopped 26 of 31 shots.

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and nine shots on goal.

Mario Ferraro had eight blocked shots.

NIGHTLY LEADERS

Goals

Sebastian Aho – 3

Emil Bemstrom – 3

Evander Kane - 2

Connor McDavid - 2

Roman Josi - 2

Claude Giroux - 2

Sam Reinhart - 2

Mika Zibanejad – 2

Nick Bonino - 2

Assists

Jakub Voracek – 3

Nathan MacKinnon - 2

Connor McDavid – 2

Leon Draisaitl - 2

Joel Farabee – 2

Travis Konecny -2

Jared Spurgeon - 2

Dominik Kubalik – 2

Rasmus Ristolainen - 2

Michael Raffl – 2

Artemi Panarin – 2

Grigori Denisenko – 2

Owen Tippett - 2

Keith Yandle – 2

Brad Marchand - 2

Vincent Trocheck – 2

Justin Faulk – 2

William Karlsson – 2

Michael Del Zotto – 2

Jack Roslovic – 2

Ryan Ellis - 2

Shots on Goal

Nathan MacKinnon – 9

Josh Morrissey – 9

Sebastian Aho – 9

Jakob Chychrun - 9

Emil Bemstrom - 8

Travis Konecny - 7

Mika Zibanejad – 7

Tage Thompson - 7

Daniel Sprong - 7

Hits

Mikey Anderson – 8

Jamie Oleksiak – 7

Brady Tkachuk – 6

Jani Hakanpaa – 6

Radko Gudas - 6

Penalty Minutes

Blake Comeau - 17

Tom Wilson – 16

Radko Gudas - 5