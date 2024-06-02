Cole Carrigg delivers 4 hits, 4 RBIs; Spokane Indians down Everett 13-4

Jun. 1—The Spokane Indians' offense had been mostly quiet in the past two games against the Everett AquaSox, 1-0 and 4-3 losses. That changed — in a big way — on Saturday.

The runs came in bunches, and a lot of them came courtesy of leadoff hitter Cole Carrigg.

The 65th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft went 4 for 5 with a walk, a triple, four RBIs and three stolen bases and the Indians beat the AquaSox 13-4 at Avista Stadium.

The Indians (27-19) pounded out 16 hits and stole seven bases. They remained 2 1/2 games over second-place Eugene (26-23) in the Northwest League first half. Last-place Everett fell to 22-27.

Carrigg is hitting .400 (14 for 35) over his past eight games. His hot streak comes after hitting .180 over the first 17 games of May.

"I think stuff is just starting to fall a little bit more," Carrigg said. "I was lining out a little bit toward the beginning and I kind of let that get me a little rattled. And now I think I'm just seeing the results that I kind of wasn't getting to start off the year."

It was tied at 4 entering the bottom of the fifth. Juan Guerrero led off with a single, stole second and scored on Bryant Betancourt's RBI single. Jake Snider reached on an error and a walk loaded the bases. With two down, Carrigg lined a triple to the right-field gap to clear the bases and put the Indians up 8-4.

"I mean, it's a frustrating game sometimes when you're not doing as well as you expect yourself to, as well you're supposed to and you know you're letting the team down," Carrigg said. "I went out there and tried to clear my mind and have a good game and help the team win, and I guess it worked out."

They added another run the next inning. Robby Martin Jr. led off with a single, stole second and scored on a groundout. Spokane put two more up in the seventh, with Carrigg stealing home on a delayed double steal and an RBI single by Martin. Carrigg leads the league with 21 steals in 26 attempts.

"As long as we're doing it in smart situations, (manager Robinson Cancel) lets us run free and do what we want," Carrigg said. "Obviously, it's not going to work every time, but I think we're doing a pretty good job stealing bags and getting guys moving."

Jesus Bugarin capped the scoring with a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the eighth inning.

Everett jumped on top in the first. Bill Knight reached on an error, stole second, and scored on Jared Sundstrom's single. Axel Sanchez made it 2-0 in the second with a home run, his second of the season.

Spokane loaded the bases in the second.

Jesus Bugarin bounced a single over the third baseman's head to score a run, then the left fielder whiffed on retrieving it and two more runs scored. Bugarin ended up on third and scored on Carrigg's single to make it 4-2.

The lead didn't last long. Everett's Brock Rodden led off the third with a homer, then back-to-back doubles tied it up.

Starter Blake Adams was shaky early but settled down to give the Indians seven innings. He allowed four runs, all in the first three innings, and gave up six hits and a walk with six strikeouts. He threw 100 pitches, 65 for strikes and retired the last seven batters he faced.