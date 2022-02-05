Cole Cabana, one of state's top 2023 RBs, picks Michigan football over MSU

Michigan football beat out Michigan State for one of the state's top junior running backs.

Cole Cabana, a three-star prospect out of Dexter, chose the Wolverines on Saturday among scholarship offers from MSU, Cincinnati, Purdue, West Virginia and more. He could have elected to play for the Spartans alongside Dexter teammate Brennan Paraceck, arguably the best tight end prospect in the state.

Dexter's Cole Cabana (4) catches a deep pass and scores, bringing the game to within 7 midway through the second quarter.

The 247 Sports Composite ranks Cabana as the top running back and seventh-best prospect overall in Michigan. He's a top-30 RB nationally, according to 247.

He thanked several people during his announcement, including his parents, grandparents, coaches and recruiters from all schools before putting on a Michigan hat and unveiling a maize and blue shirt.

"It is also the school that is going to give me the best opportunities for making it to the next level as well as academically," he told 247Sports Allen Trieu.

Cabana has been clocked in the 6.8s in the 60-meter dash and during his junior season caught 24 passes and ran for 1,688 yards and 24 touchdowns. He reportedly ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at a West Virginia camp as well.

He is the fifth commit of Michigan's 2023 class.

Pinckney's Dylan Reason (277) wins a photo finish against Dexter's Cole Cabana in the 200-meter dash at the SEC White track and field meet on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Ypsilanti Lincoln.

