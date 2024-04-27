Cole Bishop drafted in second round by Buffalo

DETROIT (ABC4 Sports) – Cole Bishop became the first local college player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Utah safety was taken in the second round by the Buffalo Bills.

Bishop was the 60th overall pick in the draft, and is the eight Utes defensive back drafted in the last eight years.

Bishop played in 35 games in his Utah career, making 29 starts.

Over his three-year career, Bishop had 197 tackles, 21 for lost yardage, 7.5 sacks on blitzes, three interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

Bishop continues Utes secondary pipeline to the NFL

With the Bills losing safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde in free agency, Bishop could see a lot of playing time right away as a rookie.

“Shoot, I’m super excited,” Bishop said regarding getting the chance to replace one of those two players at some point. “I mean two great players I watched but I haven’t studied them or anything. Going to come in, first thing I got to do is learn the playbook and then just try to add as much value as I can, and just try to be the best I can be every day.”

Bishop will join former Utes start tight end Dalton Kincaid in Buffalo. Kincaid was a first round pick of the Bills in the 2023 draft and had an outstanding rookie season.

Bishop will no doubt line up against his former Utes teammate in practice.

“I think my ability to cover tight ends,” Bishop said at the scouting combine when he was asked what he felt he does best. “I think I do that better than a lot of people. My versatility to play free and strong. And my intelligence, I feel like I’m a smart player.”

Jonah Elliss ready to continue NFL family legacy

Bishop, who was as three-time All-Pac-12 performer, will also join former Weber State star Taron Johnson in the Buffalo secondary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.