Cole Beasley reveals Patriots were among final teams he considered in NFL free agency

Seems like Adam Humphries and Golden Tate weren't the only wide receivers who left the Patriots waiting at the altar in free agency.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley considered joining the New England Patriots in NFL free agency, but the 29-year-old veteran ultimately joined their AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills.

Beasley, speaking to reporters Thursday, revealed the Patriots were one of the final three teams he considered before ultimately going in a different direction.

Cole Beasley said many teams were interested at first in him but his final decision came down to the Bills, Cowboys and Patriots. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) March 14, 2019

Beasley signed a four-year, $27 million contract to join the Bills, who were desperate to upgrade at the wide receiver position in free agency. Buffalo lacked a reliable slot receiver entering 2019 before signing Beasley, and second-year quarterback Josh Allen now has a dependable target on third downs.

The Patriots re-signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett but let Cordarrelle Patterson depart the Chicago Bears in free agency. Chris Hogan remains an unrestricted free agent and has received interest from the New York Giants. Veteran wideout Josh Gordon is still suspended, and it's unknown if he'll be eligible to play in 2019.

It wouldn't be surprising if the Patriots made some kind of move in free agency for a wide receiver, and they reportedly have interest in Golden Tate, the best wideout available.

