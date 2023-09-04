Cole Beasley placed on practice squad IR

Giants receiver Cole Beasley will not play against his former team Sunday in the season opener.

The Giants placed Beasley on the practice squad injured reserve list, the team announced Monday. They replaced him on the practice squad with receiver Cam Sims.

Beasley's injury is undisclosed.

Beasley, who spent his first seven seasons in Dallas, would have been a candidate for a call up against the Cowboys, but the Giants have depth at the position.

Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson made the initial 53-man roster for the Giants. Robinson only recently came off the PUP list after tearing his ACL last year, so he may not be ready to play in the opener.