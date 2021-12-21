Cole Beasley, NFL’s loudest COVID vaccine critic, roasted after testing positive

Cole Beasley will miss Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game against the New England Patriots after testing positive for COVID-19.

Beasley, who has been one of the most outspoken players opposing the NFL’s vaccination rules and protocols, publicly resisted getting vaccinated.

He’ll be out at least 10 days. He could be available Jan. 2 when the Bills (8-6) host the Atlanta Falcons.

Beasley famously protested against the vaccine in a Twitter post in June.

“I will be outside doing what I do,” Beasley said. “I’ll be out in public. If your (sic) scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated … I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.”

If Beasley was vaccinated, he’d be available to potentially return for Sunday’s game per the NFL’s updated COVID protocols, if he was asymptomatic. Unvaccinated players, however, must wait at least 10 days before they’re allowed to return to the field.

Beasley deactivated his Twitter account in October.

We’ve placed WR Cole Beasley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



OL Evin Ksiezarczyk has been signed to the practice squad. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LNkrLyqAZx — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 21, 2021

Beasley, the Little Elm native and former SMU played his first seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He is the Bills’ second-leading receiver with 76 receptions for 640 yards.

The Bills are in a four-way tie in the AFC for the last of seven playoff spots. But they’re only a game behind AFC East leader Patriots. The teams play at noon Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

