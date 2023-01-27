Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder open to returning to Bills

Nick Wojton
·3 min read

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver room became a criticized area of the team’s roster by the time the 2022 season ended.

Stefon Diggs is cemented as the top man, but he could use some help.

In terms of a solution, both Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder want to be part of that next year.

During locker cleanout day this week, both spoke to reporters. The pair of veterans said they’ve have interest in returning to Buffalo in 2023 and the duo are among the team’s upcoming free agents.

“My son was asking me after the game if we could come back,” Beasley said this week.

“I would love to have a full season to prepare and be ready. I’m definitely looking forward to that if the opportunity presents itself. We’ll see,” Beasley added.

Beasley, 33, was the more successful of the two for the Bills. He re-signed with the team mid-season and scored his first-career playoff touchdown.

He also might have a leg up on being back because Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane commented on him at his end of season press conference. Beasley received a positive review.

Beane said he thought he “really started seeing the Cole you saw before” down the stretch run.

Overall, Beasley’s return did not have a massive impact. His role was limited, but the receiver said that was to be expected.

“I know how football works, it’s hard to add a guy late in the season and change your whole offense,” Beasley said. “I was happy with the opportunities I was given.”

He later added that “this probably the healthiest I’ve been at the end of the season in a long time.” That’s helping Beasley believe he has at least one more NFL season in him.

Healthy status brings us to Crowder. The 29-year-old came to Buffalo this past offseason with an opportunity to replace Beasley in the slot.

Injury derailed that. He went down in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. Crowder broke his ankle, having made six catches through four games prior to that.

But Crowder thought he could have added to his totals.

Specifically, Crowder said this week he was given a clean bill of health–He thought he could’ve played against the Cincinnati Bengals, but was not activated from injured reserve.

“I had been practicing and everything, I was cleared by the doctors,” Crowder said. “Mentally, I knew I could get out there and play.”

Regarding a potential re-signing of either, two factors come into mind.

The Bills drafted Khalil Shakir in 2022 who profiles as a player that could see an increased role out of the slot next season. That’s where both Beasley and Crowder play.

However, the two have much more experience than Shakir and might come cheap considering the circumstances. Buffalo is up against the salary cap next season, so if both are willing, an affordable one-year deal for either could be on the table.

Both might be names to monitor as free agency approaches.

Related

AFC East news: Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

Report: Former Bills QB Davis Webb considering coaching options

Bills' Von Miller remains optimistic he will return for 2023 training camp

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Bills’ Matt Milano added to 2023 Pro Bowl roster

    #Bills' Matt Milano added to 2023 Pro Bowl roster:

  • Talented draft class available for tight end-needy Packers

    The talent of the 2023 draft appears to line up well with the Packers’ obvious need at tight end.

  • Report: Former Bills QB Davis Webb considering coaching options

    A name to watch for the #Bills coaching staff?

  • Bengals’ Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams still not at practice

    Bengals coach Zac Taylor said yesterday that he’s not ready to rule out right guard Alex Cappa or left tackle Jonah Williams, but it sure looks like they’re going to miss the AFC Championship Game. Neither Cappa nor Williams was on the practice field today, according to reporters on the scene. Cappa has an ankle [more]

  • The story behind that viral 'puppy bus' video

    STORY: "Good morning Jake, good morning!"This TikTok video of dogs getting on a bus in Alaska has racked up more than 55 million views."We’ve had like 8 million hits and stuff before, we've had a million plenty of times before that video hit, but … but that one of the dogs getting on the bus is what people have been wanting to see for a long time."Mo Thompson is one of the creators behind it.She and her husband run a trail walking and puppy socialization group called Mo Mountain Mutts in Skagway Alaska."I’m just like the average family dog trainer."They were initially posting content online so clients could check in on their pups.But then they found an audience."I had a picture of me passing treats out or something and somebody said I looked like a flight attendant…"("Thank you for riding with Mo Mountain Mutts...")"... We were like, oh yeah, I could be a flight attendant. So that was like a silly skit we did..."("Would you guys like a complimentary chicken liver with your bus ride?")"...and our TikTok fans would be like, 'can you get closer to their mouth? I want to hear them eat,' so we would like do an ASMR. And so, basically - our TikTok fans asking for stuff and then us providing what they’re asking for.""Good morning, Bama...."For the viral video, Thompson needed permission from owners and help filming.She thinks she knows why it's struck a chord."We took four different examples of four different ways a dog will get on the bus.... We specifically chose an older dog who does the same thing every single day - and he’s also the internet’s favorite dog - and then we showed another dog who is waiting outside, like that’s funny… We’re humanizing them so people can relate to them."Thompson hopes to use her newfound fame to help educate pet owners on basic skills through her YouTube channel.And she says she’ll keep running the bus as long as she can…"Until my bus breaks (laughs) then I’ll have to upgrade maybe to an airplane or something? I don't know!" "A lot of people are asking, you know, can they come on the bus, like people want to pay to come on the bus. I will never - I will never ever allow that because my Mo Mountain Mutts excursions are for the dogs."

  • Here are the Buffalo Bills’ home & away opponents for the 2023 NFL season

    Full list of teams the #Bills will be playing in 2023:

  • Raiders DE Chandler Jones named one of the NFL’s worst free agent signings

    Was signing DE Chandler Jones one of the worst offseason moves by any team in 2022?

  • Matt Milano replaces T.J. Watt for Pro Bowl activities

    Bills linebacker Matt Milano will be part of this year’s Pro Bowl festivities. The Bills announced on Friday that Milano has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. He takes the place of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who pulled out due to an injury. Milano was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time [more]

  • Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton shares story behind the viral ’Burrowhead’ comment

    The Bengals cornerback behind the viral “Burrowhead” shared how he came up with the name.

  • Hayden Hurst added to Thursday injury report

    The Bengals have added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report with a calf issue. Hurst was limited in Thursday’s practice. The tight end previously missed three games with a calf injury in December. It’s unclear if this instance of missing practice is related to Hurst’s previous calf injury. In his first season with [more]

  • Poole beats buzzer with layup, lifts Warriors past Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry threw his mouthpiece into the seats in frustration and got tossed himself for the surprising episode late in the game. Jordan Poole made the winning layup with a second remaining to cap a crazy, back-and-forth final minute, and the Warriors fought back to beat Ja Morant and Memphis 122-120 on Wednesday night. “Incredible, heady play by Jordan,” Klay Thompson said.

  • Zach Edey has 19 points, No. 1 Purdue beats Michigan 75-70

    Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue hold off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night.

  • Joe Burrow’s extension expected to be more than $50 million per year

    Some chatter on what insiders expect for Joe Burrow's extension.

  • Bills 2022 report card: Buffalo had one of best offenses in NFL but flaws were exposed

    The Bills offense put up tremendous numbers in 2022, but there were some flaws exposed by the end of the season. Here are Sal Maiorana's grades.

  • Mobileye Global reports mixed Q4 earnings, revenue grows 59% year-over-year

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for self-driving company Mobileye Global.

  • NFL betting, odds: Here are two ways to attack Chiefs-Bengals AFC championship game

    Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes presents numerous storylines and betting angles.

  • A black bear is hibernating under a deck in the Poconos. Watch the livestream

    A livestream from underneath a deck in the Pocono Mountains lets viewers observe a hibernating black bear and her cubs without getting up close

  • How 49ers can exploit Eagles' biggest flaw to win NFC title game, per Greg Papa

    Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

  • Frank Reich just became the Carolina Panthers’ new coach. But why not Steve Wilks?

    Reich, who started the first game in Panthers history in 1995, had most recently been the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

  • Greg Olsen braces to be bounced from top Fox booth by Tom Brady

    Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]