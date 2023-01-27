Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder open to returning to Bills

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver room became a criticized area of the team’s roster by the time the 2022 season ended.

Stefon Diggs is cemented as the top man, but he could use some help.

In terms of a solution, both Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder want to be part of that next year.

During locker cleanout day this week, both spoke to reporters. The pair of veterans said they’ve have interest in returning to Buffalo in 2023 and the duo are among the team’s upcoming free agents.

“My son was asking me after the game if we could come back,” Beasley said this week.

“I would love to have a full season to prepare and be ready. I’m definitely looking forward to that if the opportunity presents itself. We’ll see,” Beasley added.

Beasley, 33, was the more successful of the two for the Bills. He re-signed with the team mid-season and scored his first-career playoff touchdown.

He also might have a leg up on being back because Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane commented on him at his end of season press conference. Beasley received a positive review.

Beane said he thought he “really started seeing the Cole you saw before” down the stretch run.

Overall, Beasley’s return did not have a massive impact. His role was limited, but the receiver said that was to be expected.

“I know how football works, it’s hard to add a guy late in the season and change your whole offense,” Beasley said. “I was happy with the opportunities I was given.”

He later added that “this probably the healthiest I’ve been at the end of the season in a long time.” That’s helping Beasley believe he has at least one more NFL season in him.

Healthy status brings us to Crowder. The 29-year-old came to Buffalo this past offseason with an opportunity to replace Beasley in the slot.

Injury derailed that. He went down in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. Crowder broke his ankle, having made six catches through four games prior to that.

But Crowder thought he could have added to his totals.

Specifically, Crowder said this week he was given a clean bill of health–He thought he could’ve played against the Cincinnati Bengals, but was not activated from injured reserve.

“I had been practicing and everything, I was cleared by the doctors,” Crowder said. “Mentally, I knew I could get out there and play.”

Regarding a potential re-signing of either, two factors come into mind.

The Bills drafted Khalil Shakir in 2022 who profiles as a player that could see an increased role out of the slot next season. That’s where both Beasley and Crowder play.

However, the two have much more experience than Shakir and might come cheap considering the circumstances. Buffalo is up against the salary cap next season, so if both are willing, an affordable one-year deal for either could be on the table.

Both might be names to monitor as free agency approaches.

