Cole Beasley: It hurt to see LeSean McCoy get cut

The Bills had their reasons for releasing veteran running back LeSean McCoy, but that doesn’t mean it was a popular move in the locker room.

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said that during his short time in Buffalo, no one has been a better teammate than McCoy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“That was one of the ones that probably hurt me the most. Me and Shady, I’ve been here a short time but we hung out and did something probably everyday,” Beasley said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “When we were here we were shooting hoops in [the field house], playing anagrams on the phone – competing. That’s all we did is compete together.”

Beasley said McCoy has already been missed on the practice field.

“It’s very different not having him in the huddle because he’s a very big personality. He talks a lot and he brings a lot of juice,” Beasley said. “It’s just a little bit more quiet. We felt that void kind of missing [him] a little bit.”

The Bills believe, however, that they won’t miss McCoy on Sundays, with Frank Gore, Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon at running back. McCoy’s production had gone into decline, no matter how great a teammate he was.