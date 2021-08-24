Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis out five days after COVID-19 close contact

Cole Beasley‘s staunch refusal to get vaccinated is costing him, and the team.

Beasley and fellow Bills receiver Gabriel Davis will both miss five days because they had close contacts with a member of the Bills’ training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Although both Beasley and Davis tested negative for COVID-19, unvaccinated players who have close contact with someone who tests positive have to isolate from the team for five days. If Beasley and Davis were vaccinated, they would be allowed to keep practicing as long as they tested negative.

Beasley has been perhaps the most strident of all the NFL players who have refused to get vaccinated, saying repeatedly that he’s not willing to get the safe, effective vaccine. Now the Bills will have to practice for a week without their receiving corps at full strength.

