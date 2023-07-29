Cole Beasley focused on taking things ‘one play at a time’ in new opportunity with Giants

/ Mark Konezny - USA TODAY Sports

Prior to training camp kicking off earlier this week, the Giants made another addition to their offense when they brought in veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley.

With Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson starting camp on the PUP list, Beasley should have an opportunity to carve out a role in New York’s crowded offense. The 34-year-old, who retired at one point last season, recently told NorthJersey.com's Art Stapleton that he's excited for the chance.

“Just glad to have this opportunity. I’m locked in and ready to go,” Beasley told Stapleton.

Beasley comes to New York with a ton of familiarity with Brian Daboll’s system. He, of course, spent three and a half seasons serving as a safety valve out of the slot for Josh Allen in the Buffalo Bills offense during Daboll’s time as their offensive coordinator.

This will be Beasley's 11th season in the NFL, and the head coach is excited to add a veteran piece like him to this relatively young receiver room.

“He’s been in our system. He’s a smart player and he’s crafty,” Daboll said. “He’s played a long time in this league, I think when you have a veteran in a room, any room, younger players can ask them questions and learn from some of the stuff that they’ve been through.”

As Giants fans certainly know, Beasley spent the first seven years of his career torturing Big Blue’s defense with the Cowboys. He then went to Buffalo for a handful of seasons before being released and joining the Bucs' practice squad.

He appeared in two games, and after the second, decided it was time to hang up the spikes. Just a few months later, Beasley came out of retirement, again signing with the Bills.

He found success right away, hauling in five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in a pair of playoff games. After going unsigned this offseason, he joined Big Blue just days before camp.

Beasley's going to have to battle his way onto the 53-man roster, but if he's able to land a spot, he’ll look to do more damage with Daniel Jones slinging it his way. While he isn't the same player he once was, the crafty receiver has been showcasing his excellent hands and route running abilities so far in camp.

With his familiarity with Daboll's system, and their strong relationship, you have to figure he may have the inside track to a roster spot. For now, though, Beasley told Stapleton he's just focusing on taking things "one play at a time."

“I feel like that's the best way to approach anything,” he said. “I'll just keep building off that every minute I've got. I've always had confidence in my abilities, and if I didn't think I could do it, I wouldn't be here.

“For me, I've always had that chip on my shoulder. Nobody ever said I was gonna be here in the NFL this long, and here I am. There's always that same hunger, I'll always have something to prove. If it's not to other people, it's to myself.”