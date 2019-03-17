Cole Beasley defends decision not to join Patriots in tweet response to Cowboys fan originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Cole Beasley revealed Thursday the New England Patriots were one of three teams he considered before making a final decision on where to sign in NFL free agency.

He ultimately chose the Buffalo Bills, which was a strange decision to some fans. How so? Well, the Bills had one of the league's worst passing offenses last season under rookie quarterback Josh Allen. The Patriots are coming off a sixth Super Bowl championship and quarterback Tom Brady shows few signs of slowing down. These teams are clearly at opposite ends of the NFL spectrum.

A Cowboys fan recently tweeted at Beasley his disbelief over the wide receiver not picking the Patriots. Beasley responded by challenging the notion that going to the Patriots would guarantee a championship.

Your mistake is assuming the patriots are gonna win every year. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) March 15, 2019

Beasley's right, the Patriots are not a guaranteed ring, but you still have a better shot to win a Super Bowl in New England than anywhere else. The Patriots have won a third of all Super Bowls in the last 18 years, and they have played in the AFC Championship Game 13 times over that same span.

Beasley reached the playoffs three times in seven seasons with the Cowboys and never made it past the divisional round.

The veteran wideout did well in free agency, signing a four-year contract worth $27 million with Buffalo. But it's hard to imagine him ever winning a Super Bowl with the Bills, but as we've seen numerous times in free agency, winning isn't always the No. 1 priority for these players, and there's nothing wrong with that.

