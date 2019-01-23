Cole Beasley: Cowboys' front office 'pushes who they want to get the ball to'

Most Dallas Cowboys fans were glad to see that the team parted ways offensive coordinator Scott Linehan last week, and presumably some players were too.

But at least one Cowboys receiver says touches weren’t dictated by the game plan or the defense, but rather the front office.

‘The front office pushes who they want’

Receiver Cole Beasley said on Twitter that the Cowboys’ front office determines who gets the ball during games. (AP)

Cole Beasley, who just finished his seventh season with Dallas, was interacting with fans on Twitter on Tuesday, and began with one asking how his ankle was feeling. Beasley responded he’s “healing fast.”

When another tweeted that they were torn between seeing Beasley, set to become a free agent in March, remain with the Cowboys and seeing Beasley leave for a nice contract and system that will make the most of his skills, Beasley said, “Utilization is more important than money.”

“Well Linehan is gone,” a fan noted.

“Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to,” Beasley wrote. “I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute drill where nothing is planned.”

If by “front office” Beasley meant owner/general manager Jerry Jones, he may have just ensured that he’ll be elsewhere in coming seasons.

Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to. I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute drill where nothing is planned. https://t.co/ioih9BJJv1 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 22, 2019





‘Doesn’t mean I’m gone’

Story continues

It wasn’t hard for Bealey’s followers to think his “I haven’t been a huge priority” remark is a sign that he’s looking to sign with another team.

Whether he did it for optics or not, Beasley argued that he just wants more opportunities.

“Doesn’t mean I’m gone. I’ll play anywhere where I can make more of an impact,” he tweeted. “I would love for that to be Dallas or anywhere else that will give me more [opportunities] to make an impact. I just wanna ball. It’s hard with 3 to 4 opps a game.”

Beasley was targeted 87 times this season, which averages out to 5.4 targets per game. He finished with 65 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns; 39 of his catches were for first downs.

He did finish with the most receptions among Dallas’ receivers (running back Ezekiel Elliott had 77 catches), though Amari Cooper had 53 catches in nine games.

