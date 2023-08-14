Cole Beasley on Brian Daboll’s blow-ups: ‘It’s coming from wanting to be great’

No Giants player knows Brian Daboll better than Cole Beasley.

The former Buffalo Bill thrived for three years in Daboll’s offense in upstate New York. So he’s seen Daboll erupt plenty of times on the football field.

And Beasley said it happens for all the right reasons.

“He’s just as competitive as the guys out here competing in the game, and you feed off that type of energy,” Beasley, 34, said Monday after practice. “He’s yelling, but it’s coming from a good place. You know where it’s coming from. It’s coming from wanting to be great.”

The alternative is much worse, Beasley said.

“Anytime you got a guy that’s also working every day and trying to push you to be the best that you can be, that’s what you want,” the slot receiver added. “What you don’t want is a coach being quiet when things are going crappy. So he does a good job of knowing when he needs to give us some energy.”

Daboll’s temper is in the spotlight because of his glare at special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey on the sideline of last Friday’s preseason loss after the Detroit Lions returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown.

It was one of several examples of Daboll getting heated, including shouting at his offensive line on the bench and chewing into someone on his headset after an opening-drive three-and-out. He’s also agitated or red-hot fairly often during practices.

Daboll said Saturday in a press conference that his glare at McGaughey was a “non-issue.”

“I’m a competitive guy, we’re all competitive, we’re in a competitive environment,” Daboll said. “I hold everybody, not just T-Mac, myself, and everybody else, to a high standard. Love T-Mac.”

In a playful Monday morning WFAN interview on ‘Boomer & Gio,’ Daboll let one joke about him and McGaughey slide before responding to the second mentioning of the incident.

“Will you get off this. I mean come on now,” Daboll said. “I’ve been on the other end of that plenty of times. It’s a competitive situation. I’ve got nothing but love for those guys.”

Monday’s practice then began with a steady buildup period for punt coverage, with assistant special teams coach Stephen Thomas being especially vocal and demonstrative.

McGaughey is scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday morning.

As far as chewing out players goes, Beasley noted that Daboll was upstairs in the booth as the Bills’ offensive coordinator for most of his time in Buffalo, so the receiver hadn’t heard any of Daboll’s sideline blow-ups “in a while.”

Beasley wasn’t here last year when Daboll openly eviscerated quarterback Daniel Jones and backup lineman Jack Anderson for mistakes last season, either.

But Beasley reiterated: It’s all for the right reasons.

“He’s the type that’ll do that, get into somebody, and then he’ll give me a little wink off to the side after it,” Beasley said. “It’s coming from a good place.”

JONES LIKELY TO PLAY IN PRESEASON

Daniel Jones played in two of the Giants’ three preseason games last summer, and Daboll said “I’d anticipate him playing” at some point in the next two weeks. The Giants host the Carolina Panthers on Friday and the Jets the following week. Jones played 19 and 24 snaps, respectively, in his two exhibition appearances last year against the Patriots and Bengals, respectively.

INJURY AND HEALTH UPDATES

The following players didn’t practice on Monday: OT Devery Hamilton (left ankle/foot), G Tyre Phillips (leg), WR Collin Johnson (knee), RB Gary Brightwell (ankle), S Nick McCloud, LB Cam Brown, DT Ryder Anderson (triceps). Any injuries not listed are undisclosed. Phillips’ injury was unknown until he was sitting out the Lions preseason game and the Giants’ broadcast mentioned that he’d been nicked up in practice. Daboll later said “he got dinged up” and that he’d previously mentioned the injury, but he hadn’t … DT D.J. Davidson (ACL) was activated off the physically unable to perform list. OT Evan Neal (concussion) was on the field for walkthrough periods wearing a non-contact red jersey.

MONDAY PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS

Jones completed a ton of passes to tight end Darren Waller in the week’s first practice. Sterling Shepard and Cole Beasley also had strong practices. Safety Dane Belton intercepted Jones and returned it for a TD, though, on a pass intended for Darius Slayton. Belton has made a lot of plays on the ball lately, including a forced fumble and recovery on David Montgomery in the Lions’ joint practices and an interception in the preseason opener in Detroit, too … Slot receiver Parris Campbell was the first running back up to take a hand-off from Jones in individual drills while practicing run-pass-option exchanges … Running back Jashaun Corbin saw a lot of snaps with the starters, and caught a TD from backup QB Tyrod Taylor, after notching a 33-yard run in the Lions preseason game … Safety Gervarrius Owens intercepted Taylor on a pass batted into the air by LB Darrian Beavers, intended for TE Lawrence Cager … Tommy Sweeney and Cager alternated as the extra tight end with Jones’ first unit on Monday. Daniel Bellinger seemed dialed back. Sweeney needed his left hand or wrist taped after the first rep but returned later … Adoree Jackson played a ton of slot corner with rookies Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III on the outside. That trio continues to look like the Giants’ preferred top three for now … Tempers briefly flared between DT Brandin Bryant and G Sean Harlow after a rep but cooled eventually … The interior offensive line remains unsettled. Rookie John Michael Schmitz played center with Jones the whole practice, but his guard combinations kept changing: first it was Ben Bredeson on the left and Mark Glowinski on the right. Then it was Josh Ezeudu on the left and Bredeson on the right. Then it was Ezeudu on the left and Glowinski on the right. And so on.