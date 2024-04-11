Cole Anthony hits from way downtown

These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
The Naylors also achieved this unique feat in July against the Rangers.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
Caitlin Clark is already changing the WNBA and she hasn't even been drafted yet.
It's close between the top two for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and there are a ton of other guys worth getting excited about in a deep class.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
“If there's one thing everybody should be able to get on the same side about, it's really the best players being out there as much as possible," he told reporters Monday.
What does Indianapolis need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
Trevor Story's 2024 season is likely over after just eight games.
It's never too early to look ahead to next season.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
With his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
The UConn freshman showed why he's a projected NBA lottery pick with a career-high 21 points vs. Alabama. Can he and the Huskies finish off another championship run?