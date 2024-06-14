Cole Anthony had fair share of ups and downs for Magic

If there’s anyone who’s aware when they’re not performing to a high standard, it’s Cole Anthony.

The Magic guard, who at times this year admitted when he played poorly, went through an up and down season after signing a multi-year contract extension with Orlando last October.

His 11.6 points, 2.9 assists and 22.4 minutes played were all career-lows for Anthony, who wrapped up his fourth year as a pro after the Magic drafted him No. 15 overall in 2020.

Anthony knows he will have to improve in order to keep his spot as Orlando’s sixth-man, a role he thrived in 2022-23 when he shot a career-high 36.4% from 3-point range.

Still, Anthony was candid when discussing what he wants to work on this summer.

“I’m going to work on everything,” he said recently. “The biggest thing for me I’m going to work on is just try to take care of my mental health. Whether it’s talking about it, whatever it is, just try to do all I can to have as little distractions on the court next year.

“That’ll be my main focus,” he added. “I’m going to be in the gym and grinding, but that’s regular stuff.”

Jonathan Isaac showed what’s possible for Magic forward’s future

Although Anthony struggled at times this season, the Magic guard still contributed to Orlando’s success as a key piece to the team’s second unit.

Scoring double figures 50 times, 20-plus points 10 times and 30-plus points once, his 937 points on the year ranked fourth in the NBA in total points off the bench.

He was also reliably available. Anthony’s 81 games played marked a career-high when he only missed one regular season contest due to a right quad contusion.

Off the court, he continued his charity work in the community and was named the named winner of the 2023-24 Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award for the first time because of it.

In the Magic’s first-round playoff series against the Cavaliers, Anthony totaled 10 points in 16 minutes in a must-win Game 3 at Kia Center and then grabbed a crucial offensive rebound late in another must-win Game 6 at home.

“It was cool to be in the playoffs,” Anthony said. “I’m super blessed and happy to be in this position. And not just to be in this position but to be in this position with the people around me — the players, coaches, front office, whoever it is.

“I’m just super grateful, thankful and I can’t wait until next season.”

Jason Beede can be reached at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com