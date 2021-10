The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) Just a handful of games into their first NBA season as teammates, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony sometimes already look like they've been playing together for their entire careers. James scored 26 points, Anthony added 24 while hitting six 3-pointers, and the Lakers snapped the Cleveland Cavaliers' three-game winning streak with a 113-101 victory Friday night. James and Anthony took control down the stretch of the Lakers' third win in four games, with Anthony hitting three 3-pointers to the increasingly raucous cheers of his new fans at Staples Center.