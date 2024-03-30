Cole Anthony with a 2 Pt vs. LA Clippers
Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic) with a 2 Pt vs. LA Clippers, 03/29/2024
Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic) with a 2 Pt vs. LA Clippers, 03/29/2024
The Clippers guard has been out since March 1, when he suffered a broken left hand.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
NC State is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
The NFL owner has some issues with the NFL-owned media outlet.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.