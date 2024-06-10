Cole Anderson set to make professional golf debut in 'Q School' tournament

Jun. 10—Cole Anderson is turning pro.

The Camden native, fresh off playing in the NCAA championships as a Florida State senior, will make the jump from amateur to professional golfer Tuesday when he competes in the PGA Tour Americas qualifying tournament in Courtenay, British Columbia.

The tournament, known in golf parlance as "Q School," will be held at Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community this week, running from Tuesday through Friday. A finish in the top nine would make Anderson, 23, automatically eligible to keep playing in Canada this summer in the 10 tournaments making up the North American swing of the PGA Tour Americas season. A finish in 10th through 25th would make him conditionally eligible for those tournaments. A total of 125 players are entered.

Anderson finished his five-year career at Florida State by leading the Seminoles to the NCAA final May 29, where they lost to Auburn, 3-2.

Anderson did his part, earning a 1-up victory against Carson Bacha. He also finished 6 over and was tied for 31st in the stroke play portion of the tournament.

Anderson, who in his high school career at Camden Hills won three Class A individual championships, is no stranger to professional tournaments, having held the lead through three rounds before settling for a tie for third in the Korn Ferry Tour's Live and Work in Maine Open in 2022.

Copy the Story Link