Coldwater volleyball sweeps Hastings on Block Out Cancer Night

COLDWATER – The Coldwater Cardinal volleyball program played host to Interstate 8 rival Hastings Wednesday night for their annual Block Out Cancer event.

The Block Out Cancer game is the volleyball portion of Coldwater’s Purple Week, where all proceeds from various fundraising efforts from all Fall sports are donated to the local cancer center and related charities in the area.

Coldwater, donning their special purple jerseys in memory of or commemorating those who have battled the evil that is cancer, swept the Hastings Saxons, winning by scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-20.

Coldwater used a dominant net game and solid play from their back row to earn the sweep, riding efforts from all 11 members of the roster.

Senior Mackenzie Scheid led the Cardinal effort at the net with 16 kills to go along with 17 digs while Jaelah Sloan added 13 kills and eight digs.

Elli Foley ran an efficient offense from the setter spot, recording 34 assists to go with 20 digs and six kills.

Mya Porter also had a big game on the court, recording 27 digs, three aces and five kills.

The Coldwater trio of Mya Porter (1), Ava Longstreet (8) and Jaelah Sloan (10) sky high for a block versus Hastings Wednesday

Also adding to the Cardinal victory was Maren DeBeau with 17 digs and Ava Longstreet with four kills.

With the victory Coldwater improves to 12-9-2 overall on the season. The Cardinals will be back in action Saturday when they travel to Eaton Rapids, the first day of a three-game road trip.

Coldwater JV/Freshman split with Hastings

The Coldwater JV Lady Cardinals battled to a hard-fought sweep of the visiting Saxons Wednesday night, winning by scores of 26-24 and 25-17.

Leading the way for the JV Cardinals was Ella Thompson with six aces; Norah VanWagner with three aces; Halie McFarland with two aces; Brooklyn Closson with four kills; Marie Powers with four kills; and Aubrey Gebbink with three kills.

In the Freshman contest the Cardinals fell in two sets, falling by scores of 22-25 and 12-25.

Khloe Tyler and Julianna Cowles led Coldwater at the net with two kills each, while Khloe Tawdel and Miyah Moore added one ace. Isabella Angevine and Cowles paced the team with two aces each, while Tawdel, Moore and Tyler all had one ace.

The Coldwater Freshman fall to 3-13-3 overall on the season with the loss.

Coldwater Legg Middle School Volleyball downs Lumen Christi

COLDWATER – Two of the four Legg Middle School volleyball teams took wins Tuesday night on the volleyball court, with both the eighth grade “B” and the seventh grade “B” teams taking victories.

In the eighth grade “B” contest the Cardinals defeated Lumen Christi by scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 15-9.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Marie Aguirre with 10 points and six aces while Lily Scheidler added six points.

In the seventh grade “B” contest the LMS Cardinals defeated Lumen Christi in two of the three sets, winning 25-8 and 25-14 before dropping set three 8-15.

Leading the LMS Cardinals was Paula Mancera who was 16 for 17 serving with seven aces and two digs; Cali Mock who was 7 for 9 serving with three aces and three digs; Felicity Winright who finished a perfect 11 for 11 serving with five aces and three digs; Saige Auble who went 7 for 8 serving with one ace; Kaitlyn Carter who was 3 for 5 with one ace and three digs; and Keeley Love who finished 2 for 2 with one dig.

The LMS Cardinals will be back in action Thursday when they face Harper Creek.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Coldwater volleyball hosts Hastings for Block Out Cancer Night