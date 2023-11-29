Coldwater boys basketball drops season opener to Portage Central

PORTAGE - The Coldwater Cardinal boys varsity basketball team lost their season opener Tuesday night, falling on the road to Portage Central by the score of 78-56.

The game was only a three-point difference at the half, with Portage Central holding the slim 33-30 lead at the break.

The Mustangs exploded in the third quarter, outscoring Coldwater 32-14 to build a sizable 65-44 lead after three quarters. That would be enough for Portage Central who also outscored the Cardinals 13-12 in the fourth quarter to find the final score of 78-56.

Coldwater's Ayden Dirschell, shown here in action last season, led the Cardinals with 27 points in their loss to Portage Central Tuesday

Coldwater was led by junior Ayden Dirschell who had 27 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists.

Also adding to the Cardinal effort was Gavin Taylor with 11 points and five rebounds; Niko Downs with seven points and three assists; Zach Coffing with three assists; Jackson Reilly with three steals; and Tyson Roby with three steals.

Coldwater falls to 0-1 on the young season and will next see action Friday when they travel to Gull Lake.

In the junior varsity game, Coldwater defeated Portage Central 38-33.

Landon Dirschell led the Cardinals with 11 points and five rebounds while Dayton Ennis added 10 points and three steals.

Coldwater fell in the freshman game 56-13, with Finn Hanson leading the way with five points.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Big third quarter pushes Portage Central past Coldwater in boys hoops