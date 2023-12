The coldest temperatures ever recorded in all 50 states

Brrrr!

(USA TODAY Network)

Winter has provided plenty of chilly temps across the U.S., with a few specific dates on the historical calendar holding rank as the coldest all-time in each state.

Bundle up, and let’s take a look at all 50 states’ coldest temperatures ever recorded.

Alabama

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -27°F.

Where: Jan. 30, 1966.

Alaska

(Jessica Koscielniak-USA TODAY)

Coldest: -80°F.

When: Jan. 23, 1971.

Arkansas

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -29°F.

When: Feb. 13, 1905.

Arizona

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -40°F.

When: Jan. 7, 1971

California

(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Coldest: -45°F.

When: Jan. 20, 1937.

Colorado

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -61°F.

When: Feb. 1, 1985.

Connecticut

(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Coldest (tie): -32°F.

When: Feb. 16, 1943 and Jan. 22, 1961.

Delaware

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -17°F.

When: Jan 27, 1940

Florida

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -2°F.

When: Feb 13, 1899

Georgia

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -17°F.

When: 1940 in Civilian Conservation Corps Camp Fire F-16.

Hawaii

(Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports)

Coldest: 12°F.

When: May 17, 1979, at Mauna Kea Observatory 111.

Idaho

(Photo by Jeff T. Green/Getty Images)

Coldest: -60°F.

When: Jan. 18, 1943, in Island Park.

Illinois

(Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

Coldest: -38°F.

When: January 31, 2019, in Mount Carroll.

Indiana

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -36°F.

When: Jan. 19, 1994, in New Whiteland.

Iowa

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest (tie): -47°F.

When: Feb. 3, 1996 and Jan. 12, 1912.

Kansas

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -40°F.

When: Feb. 13, 1905

Kentucky

(Syndication The Courier Journal)

Coldest: -37°F.

When: Jan. 19, 1994

Louisiana

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -16°F.

When: Feb. 13, 1899.

Maine

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -50°F.

When: Jan. 16, 2009.

Maryland

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -40°F.

When: Jan. 13, 1912.

Massachusetts

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: (three-way tie): -35°F.

When: Feb, 15, 1943, Jan. 12, 1981, and Jan. 5, 1904.

Michigan

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -51°F.

When: Feb 9, 1934.

Minnesota

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Coldest: -60°F.

When: Feb. 2, 1996.

Mississippi

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -19°F.

When: Jan. 30, 1966.

Missouri

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -40°F.

When: Feb. 13, 1905.

Montana

(Photo by Bill Schaefer/Getty Images)

Coldest: -70°F.

Where/when: Jan. 20, 1954.

Nebraska

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest (tie): -47°F.

When: Dec. 22, 1989 and Feb. 12, 1899.

Nevada

(AP Photo/Brian Melley)

Coldest: -50°F.

When: Jan. 8, 1937.

New Hampshire

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Coldest: -50°F.

When: Jan. 22, 1885.

New Jersey

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -34°F.

When: Jan. 5, 1904.

New Mexico

(Trevor Hughes-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Coldest: -50°F.

When: Feb. 1, 1951.

New York

(Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Coldest: -52°F.

When: Feb. 18, 1979.

North Carolina

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -34°F.

When: Jan. 21, 1985.

North Dakota

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Coldest: -60°F.

When: Feb. 15, 1936.

Ohio

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Coldest: -39°F.

When: Feb. 10, 1899.

Oklahoma

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -31°F.

When: Feb. 10, 2011.

Oregon

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest (tie): -54°F.

When: Feb. 10, 1933 and Feb. 9, 1933.

Pennsylvania

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -42°F.

When: Jan. 5, 1904.

Rhode Island

Coldest: -28°F.

When: Jan. 11, 1942.

South Carolina

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -19°F.

When: Jan. 21, 1985.

South Dakota

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -58°F.

When: Feb. 17, 1936.

Tennessee

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -32°F.

When: Dec. 30, 1917.

Texas

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest (tie): -23°F.

When: Feb. 12, 1899 and Feb. 8, 1933.

Utah

(Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

Coldest: -50°F.

When: Jan. 5, 1913.

Vermont

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -50°F.

When: Dec. 30, 1933.

Virginia

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -30°F.

When: Jan. 21, 1985.

Washington

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Coldest: -48°F.

When: Dec. 30, 1968.

West Virginia

(Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports)

Coldest: -37°F.

When: Dec. 30, 1917.

Wisconsin

(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Coldest (tie): -55°F.

When: Feb. 2 and Feb. 4, 1996.

Wyoming

(USA TODAY Network)

Coldest: -66°F.

When: Feb. 9, 1933.

Story originally appeared on List Wire