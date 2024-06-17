Cold Springs track team receives state rings

Jun. 17—Superintendent of Cullman County Schools Dr. Shane Barnette admitted on Thursday, June 13, how rare it was to be able to recognize student accomplishments during the summer months when school is not in session which made presenting the Cold Springs High School track teams with their most recent state championship rings an even more monumental occasion.

Barnette described the athletes as quite possibly the most decorated group of students in the district's recent history. The outdoor team earned its second consecutive state championship last month in the same meet that runner Ethan Edgeworth ran the fastest 1600 meter recorded in the state.

The indoor track team were presented their rings for the 1A-3A state title it earned in January.

Cold Springs board representative Wayne Myrex recalled when many of the same athletes were presented state championships rings for cross country in May 2023.

"I will say this about these guys, the last time they were here they had just won in cross country. Well, after the meeting I was trying to get a hold of coach Howell on the phone but he wasn't answering. About an hour later he called back and told me that right after the meeting they all went over to Heritage Park to run and there I was just sitting on my back porch smoking a cigarette," Myrex said.

In other business the board:

* Accepted the following resignations:

— Cold Springs High School teacher Cade Willingham.

— Fairview High School Custodian Samuel Nichols.

— Fairview High School Counselor Tabatha Roberts

— Part-time, fast track science teacher Miriam Adams.

— Hanceville Elementary teacher Shelby Abbott.

— Hanceville Elementary teacher Megan McDaniel.

— Part-time Harmony teacher David Hulsey.

— Holly Pond High School TEAMS teacher Danny Huddleston.

— Parkside PreK teacher Ashley Peebles.

— Welti Elementary teacher Averie Harris.

— Welti Elementary Preschool Special Education teacher Hannah Tolbert.

— West Point Elementary teacher Hannah Shaddix.

— West Point High School secretary Christy Chappell.

— West Point High School child nutrition worker Mary Thomas.

— West Point High School bus driver Mack Tucker.

* Approved the following voluntary transfers:

— Kasey Thomas: from Hanceville Elementary teacher to Cold Springs Elementary teacher.

— Kellie Graves: from Cold Springs Elementary Special Education aide to Cold Springs High School Special Education aide.

— Charles Nelson: from central office application support specialist to part-time cybersecurity and infrastructure instructor.

— Susan Goble: from Child Development Center bus driver to Fairview High School bus driver.

— Phillip Shcnittker: from Child Development Center bus driver to Fairview High School bus driver.

— April German: from Good Hope Primary elementary Special Education teacher to Good Hope Primary elementary teacher.

— Veronica Wallace: from Vinemont High School Child Nutrition Program worker to Hanceville Elementary Child Nutrition Program worker.

— Anna Franklin: from Holly Pond Elementary teacher to Holly Pond K-8 reading specialist.

— Logan Sellers: from Hanceville Elementary teacher to Holly Pond Elementary teacher.

— Marigrace Dunn: from Parkside Elementary teacher to Parkside PreK lead teacher.

— Sherry Redding: from Vinemont Middle school teacher to systemwide instructional technology support specialist.

— Jennie Bradford: from systemwide credit recovery assistant principal to JAG program specialist.

— Randall Pearson: from Hanceville High School bus driver to Vinemont High School bus driver.

— Mackenzie Hulsey: from Fairview Elementary special education teacher to West Point Elementary special education teacher.

— Amanda Vincent: from Fairview Elementary teacher to West Point Elementary teacher.

— Terri Baker: from West Point Elementary special education teacher to West Point Middle School special education teacher.

* Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel:

— Patricia Laseter: Part time special education secretary for the Child Development Center.

— Kenneth Colvin: Cold Springs High School secondary special education teacher.

— Amy Kinney: Cold Springs High School counselor.

— Kate Peek: Cold Springs High School social science teacher.

— Lorie Strane: Cullman Area Technology Academy career coach.

— Eric Vest: Cullman Area Technology Academy engineering instructor.

— Betty Pitts: Fairview High School child nutrition program worker.

—Allison Plunkett: Fairview High School counselor.

— Sarah Piper: Good Hope Elementary teacher.

— Tegan Acosta: Good Hope Middle School library media specialist.

— Kelsey Bauer: Good Hope Primary child nutrition program worker.

— Johnna Brown: Good Hope Primary child nutrition program worker.

— Summer Higgins: Good Hope Primary special education teacher.

— Ann Aldridge Hanceville Elementary teacher.

— Hannah Crane: Hanceville Elementary teacher.

— Abigail Curtis: Hanceville Elementary teacher.

— Madelyn Feezell: Hanceville Elementary teacher.

— Michael Gillespie: Hanceville Elementary teacher.

— Karla Pitts: Hanceville Elementary child nutrition program worker.

— Jacob Antonio: Hanceville High School social science teacher.

— Velma Calvert: Harmony custodian.

— Todd Carter: Holly Pond High School P.E. teacher.

— Donna Heptinstall: Holly Pond High School part time math teacher.

— William McDaniel Holly Pond High School social science teacher.

— Sandra Smith: Holly Pond High School child nutrition program worker.

— Amie White: Holly Pond High School child nutrition program worker.

— Zackery Qualls: Holly Pond Middle School math teacher.

— Lauren Willis: Holly Pond K-8 counselor.

— Sarah Laney: Parkside Middle School English teacher.

— Isabella McGukin: Parkside Elementary teacher.

— Cinamon Airhart: Systemwide EL teacher.

— Dori Long: Systemwide preschool special education teacher.

— Kathryn Spencer: systemwide preschool special education teacher.

— Bobby Daniels: Vinemont High School part time P.E. teacher.

— Ginger Moore: Welti Elementary PreK lead teacher.

— Megan Newman: Welti Elementary special education teacher.

— Kimberleigh Sherrell: Welti Elementary teacher.

— Ashley Berryman: West Point High School secretary.

— Stacey Holloway: West Point High Schoo part time child nutrition program worker.

— Jan King: West Point High School child nutrition program worker.

— Logan McInnish: West Point High School social science teacher.

— Aaliyah Wallace: West Point High School secondary special education teacher.

— Anna Quick: West Point Intermediate bookkeeper.

— Sylvia Aker: West Point Middle School child nutrition program worker.

— Tammie Heaton: West Point Middle School child nutrition program worker.

— Makayla Sartin: West Point Middle School math teacher.

— Tyler White: West Point Middle School math teacher.

Approved

* BryAnna Brown as a volunteer with the Hanceville Middle School cheerleaders.

* Approved Tina Jones as a volunteer with the West Point High School cheerleaders.

* Approved a memorandum of understand with the Alabama State Department of Education for Haynes Riddle to serve as the director at the Decatur Academy of Craft Training until June 30, 2025. ALSDE will provide reimbursement for salary and benefit expenses.

* Approved a request to pay Michael Black $350 for video production services during 2024 graduation ceremonies.

* Approved a request from the Child Nutrition Program to pay Amy Collins her regular hourly rate for Titan software training.

* Approved a request from Vinemont High School to pay Roy Todd Johnson $2,000 for additional summer athletic director duties.

* Approve a request from Vinemont Middle School to pay Michael Williams and Thomas Arbet $800 for refinishing the gym floor.

* Approved the purchase of the following career technology textbooks:

— Welding: Principles and Applications (Cengage)

— Welding Fundamentals, 6th Edition (Goodheart-Wilcox)

— Auto Collision Repair and Refinishing, 3rd Edition (Goodheart-Wilcox)

— The Culinary Professional (Goodheart-Wilcox)

— Guide to Good Food Science (Goodheart-Wilcox) — On Baking (Savvas)

* Approved to pay select teacher a $180 per day stipend for district approved summer work or training.

* Approved the following meal pricing increase which will only apply to adult meals.

— Employee Breakfast-$3.25

— Employee Lunch-$4.75

— Visitor Breakfast-$3.50

* Approved the out of state field trip request to allow the Cold Springs High School cross country team attend team camp in Covington, Georgia from June 27-29.

* Approved for Hanceville Middle School to open a new bank account at Merchants Bank.

* Approved for Hanceville High School to dispose of or sell two ford trucks.

* Approved for Good Hope High School to sell a 1988 GMC truck.

* Approved to purchase property adjoining Good Hope Primary School for the appraised value of $50,000