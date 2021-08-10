From cold, hard cash to free sandwiches, here are some incentives for remote workers to move to other communities

Several dozen cities, states or regions are paying remote workers up to $20,000 to live and work in their communities. In most cases, workers must stay at least a year or two to receive the incentives.

A growing number of cities, states and regions are trying to entice newly remote workers to move to their areas.

Some want to create a pool of high-skilled workers to help fill job openings. Others aim to build up a skilled workforce to attract companies. Still others are combatting longstanding population declines or are simply looking to fill up new housing complexes.

The efforts are turning the traditional building blocks of economic development upside down.

Typically, cities have spent hundreds of millions of dollars offering tax breaks and other incentives to lure companies. The pandemic has shaken up the formula by severing the ties between where a person lives and works. As a result, smaller communities are courting remote workers.

Here’s a rundown of offers:

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Offer: $10,000

Free co-working space.

Topeka, Kansas

Offer: Up to $10,000 toward rent or up to $15,000 toward a home purchase.

$1,000 in Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches for participants who relocate to one of three sandwich delivery zones.

Southwest Michigan

Offer: Up to $15,000 toward the purchase of a new home.

A choice among gifts including car service to and from regional airports for a year; annual membership to a fitness center; two VIP passes to the Senior PGA Championship.

Northwest Arkansas

Offer: $10,000.

A mountain or street bike, or free membership to one of the area’s arts and cultural institutions.

Morgantown, West Virginia

Offer: $12,000.

Free whitewater rafting, rock-climbing and other outdoor activities, valued at $2,500.

Free co-working space.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The best incentives some cities offer for remote workers to move there