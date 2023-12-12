Cold front ushers in gusty winds, lake-effect snow to southern Ontario

More snow is on the way for southern Ontario for Tuesday and Wednesday, that could cause more headaches for travellers in the snowbelt regions.

Winds will ramp up alongside the snow, so motorists can expect some slow commutes through the day.

Brace for potential delays throughout the day, and stay on guard for rapidly changing conditions if you have to drive through the impacted areas.

Beyond that, even more snow! A fresh round of lake-effect snow squalls is likely to start up in similar regions on Wednesday. Some areas near Georgian Bay and Lake Huron may see 10-20 cm.

Bursts of snow with gusty winds Tuesday

A system from the Prairies will bring in a cold front on Tuesday, causing some widespread gusty conditions across Ontario with winds up to 40-60 km/h. Coastal sections along the Saugeen shores and Lake Erie shorelines could see winds reach upwards to 70-80 km/h before easing overnight Tuesday.

southern Ontario Tuesday wind gust forecast Dec 12 2023

Bursts of wet snow are forecast for cottage country and parts of the snowbelt regions as the front passes by. Snow squalls will also develop behind the front with westerly winds, impacting the northern Saugeen shores to Owen Sound, along with Gravenhurst and Port Severn, reducing visibility along Highways 400 and 11.

southern Ontario Tuesday precipitation forecast Dec 12 2023

Temperatures will be mild on Tuesday behind the current warm front with southerly winds over much of southern Ontario, reaching single-digit highs.

However, that changes Wednesday.

Snow squalls continue Wednesday as temperatures drop

By Wednesday, the cold front passes with chillier air settling in behind. For most, it will be seasonal or slightly below.

southern Ontario Wednesday precipitation forecast Dec 12 2023

Persistent, northwesterly winds will cause potent snow squalls to meander south. That may impact commutes using Highway 400 by Wednesday afternoon.

The squalls may be strong enough for flakes to fly into the eastern Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Highest snowfall amounts will be off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shores, with 10-20 cm forecast and locally higher amounts possible. Barrie may see closer to 5-15 cm.

southern Ontario snow outlook Dec 12 2023

Totals drastically fall the farther away you are from the lake-effect snow bands.

At this point, it looks like temperatures will be relatively mild during the week leading up to Christmas, then trending colder (near seasonal) starting around Christmas and continuing through the final week of December.

