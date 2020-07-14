Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Cold feet around starting pitching and injured players

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

On this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast, Yahoo's Fred Zinkie joins Scott Pianowski as we make our way toward opening day of the 2020 MLB Season to talk rule changes they're implementing in a short season, why the recent focus on starting pitching early in drafts might be wrong and how they'll handle players who are recently injured.

To re-draft or not re-draft your leagues, that is the question. Scott and Fred discuss how they're handling their fantasy leagues that drafted before COVID-19 forced sports to go on indefinite hiatus. And, they'll share some of the more unconventional league changes they're looking at in a shortened season for keeper leagues and beyond. (04:15)

Should you focus on starting pitching early in drafts or take hitters? While the Yahoo! crew has called this year's top-line starting pitching corps the 'running backs of fantasy baseball' due to their scarcity, we'll examine whether we should pump the brakes and be looking at drafting a high-floor roster that leans toward hitting. (20:00)

And, what should you do about players that are already injured? In a standard season, the discount on draft day might be worth it, but 2020 won't be a standard season. (25:00)

Should we rename the universal DH rule after Howie Kendrick? Fred and Scott look at some of the other NL DH options around the league. (32:00)

What are you going to do about Mike Trout? Is grabbing Trout in the second or early third round worth the chance that he might miss a significant portion of an already short year? (40:00)

And, we'll wrap up the show with an homage to our friend Mr. Zinkie with a draft of our favorite things with the letter z.

Where should you take Gerrit Cole in drafts?

