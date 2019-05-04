Cold comfort: Roglic extends Tour of Romandie lead on snow-hit stage

Paris (AFP) - Race leader Primoz Roglic extended his advantage on the overall leaderboard after winning the fourth stage of the Tour of Romandie on Saturday as the day's racing was cut by 70km due to cold weather.

Jumbo-Visma's Roglic, a former ski jumper, opened up a late sprint with less than a kilometre to go before the finish line in Torgon to stretch his lead to 12 seconds ahead of Rui Team UAE Emirates' Rui Costa.

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, racing with Team Ineos for the first time, moved up to fourth overall with a third place finish on a stage slowed down by heavy rain in the Swiss Alps.

Race organisers decided to cut the length of the day's racing from 176km due to the temperature of -2 celsius and forecasted winds and snow showers at the Col de Mosses peak.