Colchester's Coppins captures title at inaugural New England girls wrestling tournament

Colchester's Jaden Coppins dominated along her way to an individual title at the inaugural New England high school girls wrestling championships held in Providence on Saturday.

Coppins, a senior, led four Vermont podium finishers with her first-place effort in the 120-pound division. She totaled three pins, including a clutch performance in the semifinals. Coppins clinched the New England crown with a second-round pin in the finals.

Jillian Glaski of Mount Anthony took second at 132, while St. Johnsbury's Brooke Davis (152) and Burr and Burton's Sky Lewit (165) nabbed fourth-place medals in their weight classes.

Colchester's Jaden Coppins stands atop the podium at the inaugural New England girls wrestling championships in Providence on Saturday, March 2, 2024

For the Vermont boys, Anthony Matas, Essex's two-time state champion, was the Green Mountain's lone podium finisher, taking sixth at 175.

The Vermont boys, however, did advance 18 wrestlers to the second day of competition. Matas had lost his opening match before seizing four straight wins to reach the medal round. Vergennes' Jamison Couture seized his 100th career win.

St. Johnsbury's Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Burlington's Winslow Sightler snagged podium finishes to lead the Vermont contingent at Saturday's New England high school indoor track and field championships held in Boston.

Thornton-Sherman reset his own state record in the 1,000-meter run (2 minutes, 27.20 seconds) to earn runner-up honors, while Sightler heaved the shot put 58 feet, 7 inches for third place. Previously this winter, Sightler broke the shot put state mark.

U-32's Ginger Long (600, 1:38.55), Burlington's Ahmed Diawara (300, 35.49) and Essex's Kelton Poirier (600, 1:22.71) all finished eighth in their respective events, while Essex's Tess Adams took ninth in shot put (37-5) and CVU's Alice Kredell placed 10th in the mile (5:11.52)

The SJA 4x400 relay team of Emmett Johnson, Wilder Thomas, Daniel Carter and Thornton-Sherman) raced to eighth in 3:30.40. And the SJA 4x800 quartet of Johnson, Eames, Thornton-Sherman and Moses Andrews was 10th (8:09.39).

Burlington's 4x400 team of Diawara, Desmond Snyder, Jack Foster, Avi Yagoda earned a 10th-placing showing (3:30.57).

