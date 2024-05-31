Colchester sign ex-Portsmouth keeper Macey

Colchester United have signed goalkeeper Matt Macey following his release by Portsmouth.

The 29-year-old is the first signing of the summer by U's boss Danny Cowley and has agreed an two-year contract.

Macey began the 2022-23 campaign with Luton Town and played one League Cup game for them before moving to Pompey in January.

He made 21 appearances for the Hampshire club, but none last season as they won promotion to the Championship.

"I’ve spoken to Danny and other people about the club and there's definitely a real positive vibe around the place," Macey told BBC Essex Sport.

"I think typically League Two is a league where more than anywhere, everyone can beat everyone on their day and that's just what makes it exciting every weekend.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of close competitive games but I'm really excited by the fact that the league seems wide open."

Cowley added: "He had a number of options higher up the pyramid, and we are so pleased that he sees the same potential in this football club as we do.

"Matt has some incredible attributes and a wealth of experience that will really help our young group.”