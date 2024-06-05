Colby Wilkerson, Alex Madera deliver the clutch hitting UNC needed in Monday’s win

The UNC baseball team appeared well on its way to a blowout victory in Monday Night’s Chapel Hill Regional Final against defending national champion LSU, scoring two quick runs in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk and a double-play groundout.

North Carolina could’ve easily added more insurance runs, but hitters decided to be aggressive early in the count – a head-scratching choice after Tiger pitchers struggled with control.

The LSU bats then wasted no time jumping on star UNC freshman pitcher Jason DeCaro, tying the winner-take-all contest on a second-inning home run from standout freshman Jake Brown. Thanks to a Jared Jones home run, the Tigers then took a 3-2 lead in the following inning.

Given how the Diamond Heels started Monday’s game offensively, surely they would rebound and showcase a hitting barrage.

North Carolina didn’t threaten much at all after LSU took the lead – until it was crunch time.

Starting UNC shortstop Colby Wilkerson battled back from a 1-out, 0-2 count against Gage Jump in the ninth inning, tying the game at three on a single to left field.

In the top of the 10th (we agree, it’s weird the Diamond Heels are visitors in their own stadium), facing a 3-2, 2-out count, starting second baseman Alex Madera gave North Carolina the lead when he drove a hard ground ball into center field.

Pandemonium then ensued in Chapel Hill and – in the next half inning – star UNC closer Dalton Pence baited Josh Pearson into a game-ending flyout.

In two desperate situations when the Diamond Heels needed runs, the last two hitters in their lineup came through.

Thanks to Wilkerson and Madera, North Carolina will now host West Virginia this coming weekend in a Super Regional.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire