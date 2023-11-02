Colby Jones sends the shot away

It was a thriller until the late innings, when the Rangers' bats broke it open to clinch the title.
The Diamondbacks could not stop the Rangers' shortstop in the World Series.
No. 9-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida faces veteran Derrick Lewis on Saturday in Sao Paolo and hopes to use a good showing to move into better position for a title shot.
Our latest fantasy hockey trade tips are led by a big name who just still hasn't found his skates with his new team.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.
The woman is planning to amend part of her complaint in the lawsuit, which was dismissed Tuesday by a federal judge in Texas.
It's another edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' with LA Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon. On this week's pod the discuss the Chargers big SNF win and look back at the first half of the fantasy football season.
The Rangers, playing without postseason hero Adolis García, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
The Vikings are getting some much-needed help at quarterback.
Jorge Martin presents several tough fantasy losses from Week 8, most fueled by the electrifying Lions rookie.
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.
Harden boosts the Clippers' odds of winning the 2024 NBA Finals.
Will multiple NCAA investigations lead to Jim Harbaugh's ouster at Michigan? And what will Texas A&M do about the Jimbo Fisher dilemma? Those are just a few of the high-profile coaching jobs worth watching.
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.
UH said the uniforms were a tribute to the city’s football history, but the NFL saw them as “blatant copying” of the old Houston Oilers uniforms.