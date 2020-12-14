Colby Howard will move to full-time status with JD Motorsports next season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Howard will run the full schedule in the No. 15 Chevrolet Camaro with Wayne Carroll as his crew chief.

This past season, the young 19-year-old from Simpsonville, South Carolina made 22 starts in that entry.

He earned a top finish of 12th in August on the oval at Daytona International Speedway, and also posted six additional finishes inside the top-20.

“I cannot thank (team owner) Johnny Davis and Gary Keller enough for the opportunity to run a full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next year,” Howard said in a team release. “What we were able to accomplish this season with limited track time was really impressive, and it just goes to show what this team is made of.

“I know that my crew has been working very hard since the season finale in Phoenix, and am confident that we will have a fun year. Wayne Carroll has put together some fast cars, and I will rely heavily on him as I make this jump in my career. There is a lot to look forward to heading into 2021, and I am excited to continue to learn and develop my abilities on the race track.”

Howard, who made his Xfinity debut in March at Phoenix Raceway, is a third-generation driver.

His grandfather, Buddy, won multiple track championships at fabled South Carolina short track Greenville Pickens Speedway. His father, Rodney, competed part-time in the Xfinity Series during the mid-1980s and earned six career top-10 finishes.

Full time 2021👊🏼 so excited to be working with @JDMotorsports01 next year on a full time basis❗️❕ pic.twitter.com/Pag3G8fcXq — Colby Howard (@ColbyHoward16) December 14, 2020

Read More About NASCAR

Bubba Wallace’s motto is ‘No more excuses’ as 23XI Racing... Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson earn feature wins in N.C. midget race 23XI Racing reveals “founding partners” for 2021 season

Colby Howard to run full Xfinity season for JD Motorsports originally appeared on NBCSports.com